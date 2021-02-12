This map shows the 10 cities where home values rose the most in 2020

The red-hot housing market that dominated the latter half of last year shows no signs of cooling any time soon, according to end-of-year data from Zillow.

The value of the average U.S. home in December was 8% higher than the year before, Zillow's data shows. In some of the country's hottest markets, like Phoenix and San Jose, the uptick in home values was almost double the national average.

Home values grew more than 3% in the last quarter of 2020. That may not seem like a lot, but it was the highest quarter-over-quarter jump Zillow has ever documented since the real estate website started collecting data in 1996.

One reason for that upward tick is that a number of market influencers that drove up demand as the pandemic dragged on, like historically low interest rates and remote work, went from being temporary anomalies to durable trends, says Chris Glynn, an economist at Zillow.

"It takes some time for these trends to take hold," Glynn says. "People might have known that work from home was going to be a long-term option starting in summer. But then it takes a few months for company policies to be established and for individual buyers to have the confidence to go out and make big life changes around that. And I think that's one of the reasons that we really saw so much activity in the fourth quarter and so much acceleration throughout the year."

Last year was good for home values across the country, but a handful of markets led the charge with huge gains for property owners, according to Zillow's data: The top 10 metro areas for increases in home values all saw growth of 12% or more.