The top 10 U.S. metro areas where homebuyers can save for a down payment fastest

Median home sale prices have hit record highs, spurred by scarce inventory and bidding wars. And the higher the price, the bigger the down payment. Depending on where you look, though, the challenge to save a 20% down payment could be easier. In fact, it can take just three years or less to be able to afford a starter home in certain Midwest metros. In Bloomington and Springfield, Illinois, you might be able to reach that goal by the end of 2023. Using data from the U.S. Census Bureau, Economic Policy Institute, Bureau of Labor Statistics, and Zillow, RentCafé researchers analyzed 174 U.S. metros to calculate the number of years it would take a two-person family to save up the 20% down payment on a starter home. Here are the 10 U.S. metros where renters can save fastest:

10. Des Moines, Iowa

Time to save for a down payment: 2 years, 7 months

Median starter home price: $154,720

Down payment value: $30,944

9. Madison, Wisconsin

Time to save for a down payment: 2 years, 6 months

Median starter home price: $242,538

Down payment value: $48,508

8. Fargo, North Dakota

Time to save for a down payment: 2 years, 5 months

Median starter home price: $187,766

Down payment value: $37,553

7. Bridgeport, Connecticut

Time to save for a down payment: 2 years, 5 months

Median starter home price: $303,031

Down payment value: $60,606

6. Bismarck, North Dakota

Time to save for a down payment: 2 years, 4 months

Median starter home price: $212,918

Down payment value: $42,584

5. Ann Arbor, Michigan

Time to save for a down payment: 2 years, 4 months

Median starter home price: $228,996

Down payment value: $45,799

4. Trenton, New Jersey

Time to save for a down payment: 1 year, 10 months

Median starter home price: $164,490

Down payment value: $32,898

3. Cedar Rapids, Iowa

Time to save for a down payment: 1 year, 9 months

Median starter home price: $117,181

Down payment value: $23,436

2. Springfield, Illinois

Time to save for a down payment: 1 year, 3 months

Median starter home price: $81,901

Down payment value: $16,380

1. Bloomington, Illinois

Time to save for a down payment: 1 year

Median starter home price: $105,249

Down payment value: $21,050

Residents are flocking to small and mid-sized cities

Over a third, 36%, of the metros RentCafé analyzed allow home seekers to save enough for a traditional down payment in less than 10 years. It would take three years or less to save in all of the top 20. "Notably, small- to mid-sized metros in the Midwest are the best for first-time homebuyers," according to the data. Illinois offers seven metros where buyers can save fast. Moving trends indicate that the Midwest's affordability isn't a surprise: Recent data from moving company United Van Lines' Annual National Movers Study, which tracked Americans' migration patterns in 2021, shows that of the top 10 states with influxes, six are among the 20 least densely populated in the U.S.

Buying the wrong place 'can come with some consequences'