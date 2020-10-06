3 U.S. cities where the average person would need 2 side hustles just to get by

Millions of Americans have lost their jobs because of the coronavirus pandemic, and many are still wondering how they'll pay their next bill. But even before the crisis hit, the picture wasn't rosy: Nearly half, or 46%, of working adults said they "needed" a side hustle to cover basic expenses, according to GOBankingRates.com.

While everyone's financial outlook is different, the likelihood that you'll need a second gig just to get by can depend on where you live and how expensive it is to call that place home.

To find where Americans most need extra income to cover everyday costs, GOBankingRates researchers evaluated the 100 largest U.S. cities' per capita income, or the average income earned per person. The study tallied the average annual cost of groceries, health care, transportation and rent for a one-bedroom apartment in each place, then subtracted that total from per capita income.

The researchers used data from the U.S. Census Bureau to determine income and living expenses, while using Zillow figures to find housing costs. The cities with the biggest gap between income and cost of living made the top of the list.