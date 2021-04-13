Top 5 U.S. cities where you get the biggest high-end apartments for your money

Renters typically want as much space as they can get, especially now that so many people are working from their living rooms. And after a year of being at home, a really nice apartment with lots of amenities sounds appealing too. Rent prices are bouncing back after dipping in many places during the pandemic: Nationwide, the median one-bedroom rent was up 2.2%, according to rental site Zumper. But it's still possible to find a big place at a good price in a desirable location. To find the best cities in the United States to rent high-end apartments, researchers at RentCafé and Yardi Matrix checked the average rent and size of flats in more than 600 metros and towns. High-end, in their assessment, describes apartments with generous square footage compared to typical apartments in the area, and a "coveted location" that might include a resort-style complex, high-rises with great views, or buildings near top-tier restaurants and entertainment centers. Based on the data, here are the top five U.S. cities where you can rent a high-quality apartment at a good price.

Hoover, Alabama

Average rent: $1,097

Average square feet: 1,147

Share of high-end apartments: 54%

Warner Robins, Georgia

Average rent: $1,005

Average square feet: 1,164

Share of high-end apartments: 43%

Shawnee, Kansas

Average rent: $1,173

Average square feet: 1,231

Share of high-end apartments: 28%

Columbus, Georgia

Average rent: $1,129

Average square feet: 1,229

Share of high-end apartments: 45%

Phenix City, Alabama

Average rent: $1,162

Average square feet: 1,276

Share of high-end apartments: 42%

Figure out how much money you need to find, or create, your ideal space

With more Americans working from home, prioritizing square footage is understandable. "It's important to create a separation in your household that includes a space that's dedicated to work, and then when you're off the clock and you're not thinking about work, you also have a space that you can enjoy, and you can feel like you're at home, and you can have that distance," Angelina Darrisaw, CEO and founder of C-Suite Coach, told Grow. The average rent in the U.S. ranges between $1,567 and $1,948 per month, depending on your location and how many bedrooms you have, according to Apartment Guide's March 2021 Rent Report. Rent prices in the above cities fall well below that, meaning you get more bang for your buck.