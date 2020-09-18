The 5 US cities with the most homes under $100,000

It's getting more expensive to buy a house in the United States. The median home value in the country spiked more than 4% in the past year despite the coronavirus pandemic: It's now at nearly $248,900.

If you're in the market for a house, you could find a much more affordable place than that. It just depends on where you're looking, and how responsible you can be with your budget.

GOBankingRates used data from the U.S. Census Bureau and Realtor.com to find the 125 most populous U.S. cities and the percentage of listings below $100,000. The big winner: Chicago. The median home value there hovers around $249,100, just above the national level. However, it touts the highest number of active listings under $100,000 relative to its total number of listings.

Here are the top five American cities with the most affordable homes: