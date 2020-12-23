Skip Navigation
logo
logo
Saving
Investing
Earning
Spending
Borrowing
acorns+cnbcacorns cnbc
Visit Acorns
News You Can Use

$2,000 second stimulus checks after all? Congress considers: Here's how the headlines could affect your money

Plus how to become a sustainable investor.

Aditi Shrikant@aditi_shrikant
A pedestrian walks past the U.S. Capitol on October 20, 2020 in Washington, DC.
Stefani Reynolds | Getty Images

Markets seem to shrug off stimulus relief drama as Americans wait to hear if they could get larger checks after all. Here's how the headlines could affect your money.

Markets climbed

Despite uncertainty surrounding stimulus relief, markets rose on Wednesday. The Dow Jones Industrial Average futures and S&P 500 both posted gains, while the Nasdaq remained flat. 

Trump calls stimulus bill a 'disgrace,' demands $2,000 checks

After the $900 billion stimulus relief bill passed, President Donald Trump expressed his disappointment, calling it a "disgrace" and saying he'd like to increase the direct payment amount from $600 per qualifying person to $2,000.

House Democrats, including Speaker Nancy Pelosi, gave a thumbs up and will attempt to pass that measure on Thursday, Christmas Eve.

That said, chances aren't great that the larger checks will become a reality. Because the House is presenting the measure in a pro forma session, which requires unanimous consent, it will only take one lawmaker to prevent the measure's passage. And even if it does pass, the measure would have to be approved by the Senate, where several Republicans oppose higher direct payments. 

How your investments can help the planet 

Sustainable or ESG investing means using money in your portfolio to try to make the world a better place. It's becoming increasingly easier to find ESG funds as companies are recognizing investors' desire to put their money into stocks that align with their beliefs. 

ESG funds have also performed successfully, showing that you can do well by doing good. 

To make finding these funds a little easier, brokerage firms and robo-advisors offer services that will help you identify more sustainable stocks. For example, robo-advisor Betterment launched a Climate Impact Portfolio. Half the stocks in that portfolio screen out companies holding fossil fuel reserves.

Words you've heard: ESG

ESG stands for environmental, social, and corporate governance. These are the three areas on which sustainable investors commonly assess companies when deciding how to invest.

Although the daily news can have an impact on your wallet, remember to take a long-term outlook when it comes to decisions on spending, saving, and investing.

More from Grow:


acorns+cnbcacorns cnbc

Join Acorns

Start investing your spare change into your future and then grow with us from there. Join now for just $1 per month

GET STARTED

About Us

Learn about the Acorns + CNBC partnership and the financial experts helping you grow your knowledge.

Learn More

Follow Us

All investments involve risk, including loss of principal. The contents presented herein are provided for general investment education and informational purposes only and do not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation to buy any specific securities or engage in any particular investment strategy. Acorns is not engaged in rendering any tax, legal, or accounting advice. Please consult with a qualified professional for this type of advice.

Any references to past performance, regarding financial markets or otherwise, do not indicate or guarantee future results. Forward-looking statements, including without limitations investment outcomes and projections, are hypothetical and educational in nature. The results of any hypothetical projections can and may differ from actual investment results had the strategies been deployed in actual securities accounts. It is not possible to invest directly in an index.

Advisory services offered by Acorns Advisers, LLC (“Acorns Advisers”), an investment adviser registered with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”). Brokerage and custody services are provided to clients of Acorns Advisers by Acorns Securities, LLC (“Acorns Securities”), a broker-dealer registered with the SEC and a member of the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority, Inc. (“FINRA”) and the Securities Investor Protection Corporation (“SIPC”). Acorns Pay, LLC (“Acorns Pay”) manages Acorns’s demand deposit and other banking products in partnership with Lincoln Savings Bank, a bank chartered under the laws of Iowa and member FDIC. Acorns Advisers, Acorns Securities, and Acorns Pay are subsidiaries of Acorns Grow Incorporated (collectively “Acorns”). “Acorns,” the Acorns logo and “Invest the Change” are registered trademarks of Acorns Grow Incorporated. Copyright © 2019 Acorns and/or its affiliates.

NBCUniversal and Comcast Ventures are investors in Acorns Grow Incorporated.

© 2020 Acorns

Privacy PolicyTermsAd ChoicesContactSite Map