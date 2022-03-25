'The world opening up again is a marketer's dream': How to keep your 'revenge spending' in check

Despite inflation driving up the cost of pretty much everything, Americans are spending money, and not just on essentials. The average monthly spending on recreational activities increased from $151 in December 2021 to $173 in February 2022, according to recent data from Morning Consult. People are spending more to visit museums, attend sporting events and concerts, and buy reading and crafting materials.

Some experts are labeling this as "revenge spending," or the act of trying to make up for two years of not being able to go out by spending more than they typically would on recreational activities. People, more or less, are looking to buy happiness, says Nashira Lynton, a certified financial counselor and the CEO of Breaking Cycles.

"I am hearing a lot from people who are recovering from the pandemic and are in search of all the things that bring them joy," she says. "They are feeling a part of them that has been suppressed for a long time. When it's all said and done many are overspending again, which we know causes more financial stress in the long run."

Brands are taking note of how excited consumers are to get out there again, says Ashley Agnew, director of relationship development at Centerpoint Advisors.

"The world opening up again is a marketer's dream, so consumers are seeing messaging in places they don't even realize, validating their desire to spend money in order to make up for lost time," she says.

Here's how to indulge responsibly.