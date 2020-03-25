Skip Navigation
How the $2 trillion government coronavirus stimulus package could help you

Sam Becker@smbecker
Leaders in the Senate have come to an agreement that paves the way for passage of a $2 trillion stimulus package. The legislation, meant to help bolster the U.S. economy, which is reeling due to the effects of the coronavirus outbreak, is the largest economic rescue package in American history. 

The final details aren't yet known, but based on early media reports, here are some of the measures that could be included:

  • $350 billion in aid to small businesses to prevent layoffs
  • Cash payments of up to $1,200 for individuals, $2,400 for married couples, and $500 per child, with the total depending on your income
  • $150 billion for state and local governments to help with ongoing public health efforts
  • Up to $500 billion in "bailout" funds to support critical industries like airlines

Again, all of these details are subject to change ahead of a Senate vote later on Wednesday and before lawmakers send the bill to President Trump to sign into law. This particular piece of legislation comes as a follow-up to other measures put into place last week, including expanded access to sick leave and unemployment benefits.

What you need to know about the stimulus

For consumers, the most critical piece of the bill is those stimulus checks. Policymakers want to get money directly into your hands so that you can cover essential expenses, like rent payments and grocery bills, and buy things you want or need.

"The purpose of the stimulus is to help people in need and to get people spending — to stimulate the economy," says Justin Halverson, a financial advisor at Minnesota-based Great Waters Financial.

Be aware of two key details of these stimulus checks:

  • The more you earn, the less you may receive. Based on earlier drafts of the legislation, payments would be reduced if an individual makes more than $75,000 or a couple makes more than $150,000. Individuals earning more than $99,000 and couples earning more than $198,000 likely won't receive a check.
  • Depending on the final details of the package, experts say those stimulus payments could be subject to income tax or be treated as an advance on next year's tax refund. 

Don't spend in anticipation of that aid arriving right away, either. While Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said he hoped to get money into Americans' hands "immediately," with a first round of checks in April, some experts say May could be a more realistic expectation.

If you receive a stimulus check, the best way to use it will depend on your particular financial situation. Experts generally suggest saving some, spending some, and using some to pay off debt, if you can afford it. 

If you need to spend all of it to cover the basics like rent and groceries, that's fine — and it's better to spend your stimulus check than to raid your investment or retirement funds, which may cause you to incur a penalty or pay taxes.

Halverson says he expects that most people will find the news of stimulus checks comforting. "If you need it, you'll have that money," he says. And if you have little in savings, "let that money be your emergency fund for now."

More from Grow:

