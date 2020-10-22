Only 16% of consumers now carry cash and 58% plan to stop using it completely

Cash use among Americans was already on the decline, but the coronavirus pandemic sped up the trend. Now fewer people are spending paper bills than before the crisis.

That's according to recent data from Travis Credit Union, which polled more than 2,000 adults in the United States in August about their relationship with money.

Overall, only 16% of consumers said they always carry cash; 27% carry it "most of the time"; and 37% carry it "sometimes." When Americans do have paper money on them, it's an average of $46. Younger adults are least likely to have cash: Almost half, 40%, of millennials and 45% of those in Generation X said they carry it "most or all of the time" versus 59% of baby boomers.

The findings show, though, that half the polltakers are using less cash than they were pre-coronavirus and 58% say they won't go back to it at all when the pandemic ends.

"It makes complete sense that fewer people are using cash," says Miro Pavletic, Credit Sesame's head of global banking. Although advancements in technology have "been the catalyst for the shift away from physical cash, the pandemic accelerated that movement."