Skip Navigation
logo
logo
Saving
Investing
Earning
Spending
Borrowing
acorns+cnbcacorns cnbc
Visit Acorns
Spending

How 5 major airlines are trying to keep passengers safe during coronavirus

To ease anxieties about flying, many air carriers are implementing precautions like mask requirements, which make it harder to spread the coronavirus.

Aditi Shrikant@aditi_shrikant
Twenty/20

Just 3 in 10 adults say they feel comfortable going on vacation right now, according to data from Morning Consult, and only 11% feel comfortable traveling abroad.

To ease anxieties about flying, and to make it harder to spread the coronavirus on board, many air carriers are implementing precautions like mask requirements

"Travel that needs people to be compacted, whether it's in a train, bus, or plane, will always be high risk," Dr. Panagis Galiatsatos, a pulmonary and critical care medicine physician, recently told Grow. "Planes are, for me, the scariest, because you are relying on everyone else doing the right thing" before getting to the airport, Galiatsatos adds.

Here's what five major airlines are doing to increase passenger safety when it comes to Covid-19. 

American Airlines

American Airlines is requiring that flyers wear a face mask and will deny boarding to any customers who won't, according to the company website. The airline says it reserves the right to deny future travel to those who don't comply with mask requirements. Starting July 29, there will be no exemptions for anyone over the age of two.

Among other precautions, an air filtration system will "refresh" the cabin air every 2-4 minutes and you'll find glass shields installed at gates and service desks. Hand sanitizer wipes and gels will be available for international flights and domestic flights that are more than 900 miles.

Delta Airlines 

The most trusted airline when it comes to Covid-19 safety is Delta, according to a Dollar Flight Club survey of 20,000 adults. "Delta airlines has led the pack since March when it comes to enforcing face masks, keeping middle seats open, and providing hand sanitizer and wipes to each passenger," says Jesse Neugarten, CEO of Dollar Flight Club.

Passengers who refuse to wear masks once on board will be approached by an employee at the end of their flight and informed that they are no longer welcome to fly. About 100 people have been put on the no-fly list so far, Delta CEO Ed Bastian told TIME.

"If you board the plane and you insist on not wearing your mask, we will insist that you don't fly Delta into the future," Bastian told TODAY

Delta airlines has led the pack since March when it comes to enforcing face masks.
Jesse Neugarten
CEO of Dollar Flight Club

The airline is blocking passengers from booking middle seats and keeping some aisle seats open on smaller aircraft, so passengers are not shoulder-to-shoulder and can maintain some social distance. It is reducing capacity on aircraft by "50% in First Class and Delta One cabins with one aisle; 60% in Main Cabin, Delta Comfort+ and Delta Premium Select; and 75% in Delta One cabins with two aisles," according to the company website.

"In general, airlines are also boarding back to front to limit interaction between passengers," Neugarten says. Delta is broadly adhering to this protocol; however, "Delta One, First Class and Diamond Medallion customers may board at any point during the boarding process," according to the company website.

JetBlue 

JetBlue is requiring that all flyers to wear a face mask and will be boarding flights back to front. Through at least September 8, the airline will also be blocking booking of middle seats and some aisle seats in smaller aircraft and will limit capacity on flights.

Before they fly, travelers must fill out a health declarations that state they have not tested positive, experienced symptoms, or been in recent contact with anyone who has tested positive for Covid-19. On the planes, a new air filtration system cycles the air out every 3 minutes. 

Southwest Airlines 

Southwest is enforcing mask requirements and will provide masks for flyers who don't have one, according to the company website. Hand sanitizer dispensers will be at the check-in kiosks, ticket counters, and gates, and wipes will be available on board. The airline also has an air filtration system that is "similar to the technology found in hospitals" that will remove 99.7% of airborne particles. 

Flyers will not be able to book middle seats to allow for social distancing, but families can still sit together. 

United Airlines 

As of late July, United is enforcing mask requirements for "at least the next 60 days," according to the company website. Any flyer who does not comply with mask requirement will not be allowed to fly with United until the incident is reviewed. Masks will be provided for those who do not have one. 

Before traveling, the airline is asking flyers to sign a health form that says they have not been diagnosed with Covid-19 for the last 21 days or experienced symptoms for the last 14 days. Boarding will be done from back to front and fewer people will be allowed to board at one time. An air filtration system will cycle out air every 2-3 minutes. 

More from Grow: 

acorns+cnbcacorns cnbc

Join Acorns

Start investing your spare change into your future and then grow with us from there. Join now for just $1 per month

GET STARTED

About Us

Learn about the Acorns + CNBC partnership and the financial experts helping you grow your knowledge.

Learn More

Follow Us

All investments involve risk, including loss of principal. The contents presented herein are provided for general investment education and informational purposes only and do not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation to buy any specific securities or engage in any particular investment strategy. Acorns is not engaged in rendering any tax, legal, or accounting advice. Please consult with a qualified professional for this type of advice.

Any references to past performance, regarding financial markets or otherwise, do not indicate or guarantee future results. Forward-looking statements, including without limitations investment outcomes and projections, are hypothetical and educational in nature. The results of any hypothetical projections can and may differ from actual investment results had the strategies been deployed in actual securities accounts. It is not possible to invest directly in an index.

Advisory services offered by Acorns Advisers, LLC (“Acorns Advisers”), an investment adviser registered with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”). Brokerage and custody services are provided to clients of Acorns Advisers by Acorns Securities, LLC (“Acorns Securities”), a broker-dealer registered with the SEC and a member of the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority, Inc. (“FINRA”) and the Securities Investor Protection Corporation (“SIPC”). Acorns Pay, LLC (“Acorns Pay”) manages Acorns’s demand deposit and other banking products in partnership with Lincoln Savings Bank, a bank chartered under the laws of Iowa and member FDIC. Acorns Advisers, Acorns Securities, and Acorns Pay are subsidiaries of Acorns Grow Incorporated (collectively “Acorns”). “Acorns,” the Acorns logo and “Invest the Change” are registered trademarks of Acorns Grow Incorporated. Copyright © 2019 Acorns and/or its affiliates.

NBCUniversal and Comcast Ventures are investors in Acorns Grow Incorporated.

© 2020 Acorns

Privacy PolicyTermsAd ChoicesContactSite Map