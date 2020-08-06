'Get Money' author: 3 ways to save money when the future is uncertain

You know how when you run into a friend you haven't seen for a while, you promise to catch up, but unless you make a plan, it just never comes together? Money works the same way. We all know we should save more, the same way we really should catch up with an old friend. But if you leave that intention vague and open-ended, it just doesn't happen.

It's a lot easier to save when you have a clear, specific goal to work toward.

When you know you need to save $5,000 for a car down payment, for example, you can crunch some numbers and make plans around that milestone. And with a plan, it's a lot easier to motivate yourself to actually save the money rather than spend it on something else.

Unfortunately, uncertainty seems to be the theme of 2020. How do you make specific plans for your money when you don't know what the future will look like?

Should you start saving for next year's vacation when travel restrictions may still be in place? Should you plan for a big move if you need to relocate to a lower cost of living city? Should you start bolstering your emergency fund in case you lose your job? These are all questions I've been asking myself in the wake of the pandemic, and there's a good chance you have been, too.

To make matters more uncertain, I'm also at an age where it's time to decide whether I want, or can afford to, start a family. Adoption, fertility treatments, and parenthood in general is expensive. For myself and many other millennials, saving is difficult because milestones like these can seem like they're becoming increasingly harder to reach.

About 30% of millennials don't expect to retire, and a quarter say they'll never buy a house, according to a 2018 TD Ameritrade study. These kinds of milestones — family, homeownership, retirement — just aren't as accessible as they used to be, which can make saving for them feel hopeless.

But before you get to that point, certified financial planner Betty Wang's best advice is to take a step back and think about what you were saving for before the pandemic: "New home? Amazing trip? Comfortable retirement? Then, ask yourself, 'Do I think there will be a vaccine or a better way to manage Covid-19 in three years? Five years?'"