Weekly unemployment numbers hit a record but experts say many jobs 'will come back'

A record number of American workers filed for unemployment benefits this week amid the coronavirus outbreak, according to new data from the Department of Labor. Nearly 3.3 million workers sent in applications nationwide, an increase of more than 3 million from last week — and almost double what experts were expecting.

The previous record for weekly claims was 695,000, set in 1982 when tight monetary policies pushed the U.S. into a recession. In March 2009, at the height of the Great Recession, the number reached 665,000.

"This explosion of first-time claims for unemployment benefits, topping 3 million, demonstrates the toll unprecedented efforts to contain the deadly coronavirus outbreak take on the job market," Mark Hamrick, senior economic analyst at Bankrate, said in a statement.

He and others warn that unemployment figures may get worse before they get better. But economists generally expect the economy to come roaring back later this year as the outbreak subsides. Many workers currently filing for unemployment may only be temporarily furloughed, for example, and can return to work once social distancing and quarantine protocols are lifted.

"It is reasonable to expect that some, perhaps many, but not all, of these jobs will come back once we venture back into public," Hamrick said.