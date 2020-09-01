How the pandemic might change pumpkin spice latte season

The time period during which Starbucks sells its popular pumpkin spice lattes — called PSL season — started on the early side this year. As of August 25, consumers can order from a collection of pumpkin spice drinks, which includes the signature latte along with the new pumpkin spice cold brew, all of which come in equally festive cups. Pumpkin spice lattes are Starbucks' most popular seasonal beverage, according to a company spokesperson, and the day they start selling them is often highly anticipated. However, with coffee sales down 13% in July of this year, according to data from the NPD Group, it's unclear whether PSL season will be as profitable as it has been in years past. "Consumers are not taking that morning stroll to work, not stopping by on their way to the train, or not taking that break in the office," says Darren Seifer, food industry analyst at NPD group. Here's how changes brought about by the pandemic might alter PSL season.

Pumpkin spice mainly attracts heavy coffee drinkers

"The drive to bring the pumpkin spice latte even earlier is a clear attempt to offset a weak summer period and to herald in the higher visit levels that come in the fall and winter," says Ethan Chernofsky of Placer.ai, a site that analyzes consumer foot traffic patterns. Last year, pumpkin drinks along with other fall-specific beverages increased sales in Starbucks by 3%, according to the company's earnings statements. The price of a pumpkin spice latte varies slightly based on location, but is typically between $4.50 and $6. Pumpkin spice beverages don't necessarily bring in a new consumer base, Seifer says, as they are mostly purchased by people who are already consistent Starbucks visitors. Only 8% of all patrons purchase the pumpkin spice latte, according to NPD data. "Pumpkin spice lattes are not bringing in new buyers, but when heavy buyers purchase it they typically have higher check sizes," Seifer says. "Last year, on average, when people bought PSLs, their check was about $2.75 more than the typical check." This year, however, PSL season might not net the sales growth Starbucks usually sees, as in-home coffee appliance sales rose significantly due to Covid-19.

Coffee machine sales increased

Coffee machine sales from May to August this year grew 25% compared to the same time last year, according to NPD data. Cold brew coffee growler sales also increased by 129%, according to data from Square. "Pot coffee makers and single serving coffee makers were actually rising before Covid," Seifer says. "Covid probably just accelerated that to a degree." That's why some coffee shops have pivoted to selling products you can use to make your own PSL at home. For example, Pedal Java, based in Knoxville, Tennessee, started selling pumpkin pie syrup for $12 a bottle. It doesn't feel like fall in Tennessee right now, Pedal Java owner Andrew Mrozkowski says, but thanks to Starbucks he had to start selling the syrup early this year. "Up in Seattle they decided [PSL season] started in August but, it's still very very hot in Tennessee," he says. "Right now 75% of our sales are for cold coffee, iced or frozen. We expect that as things cool off, pumpkin spice sales will pick up."

PSL season has a unique appeal during the pandemic