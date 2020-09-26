The 3 happiest states in America and how much it costs to live there

The coronavirus pandemic has made 2020 a tough year for Americans. With job losses, shutdowns, and economic fallout from the outbreak, people in the U.S. are more unhappy now than they have been in almost 50 years.

The crisis, in addition to nationwide social and political tension, has taken an emotional toll. But in certain places, residents are finding it somewhat easier to stay positive. Researchers at WalletHub analyzed key environmental factors to find out where.

Their study examined the 50 U.S. states in three categories: emotional and physical well-being; work environment, including aspects like unemployment rate; and community and environment, which incorporates things such as weather and safety. The categories were evaluated using 32 metrics in total, ranging from the emotional depression rate to income growth to the number of positive coronavirus cases, and each metric was rated on a 100-point scale.

The researchers determined every state's weighted average across all metrics to calculate their overall scores, and Grow used figures from Zillow to determine typical home value in each.

Here are the three happiest states in America.