Costco changes: More food court options and free samples will return

Shoppers walk out with full carts from a Costco store in Washington, D.C., on May 5, 2020.

Why Costco offers free samples: They lead to more spending

Costco is probably eager to reinstate free samples because of how heavily they can influence buying decisions, says consumer savings expert Andrea Woroch. "Shoppers appreciate taste-testing products before they buy, especially when buying bulk," she says. "If you end up buying something in a large quantity that doesn't appeal to you, that's a major waste of food and money." Handing out samples increased frozen pizza sales at Costco by 600% and wine by a little more than 300%, according to 2014 data from Costco's sampling department run by Club Demonstration Services.

Free samples also trigger the social psychological phenomena known as the reciprocity norm. "If somebody does something for you, you really feel a rather surprisingly strong obligation to do something back for them," Dan Ariely, a behavioral economist at Duke University, told The Atlantic. That means if someone offers you a small, free sample of a cookie, you may feel obligated to reciprocate by buying a box of the cookies.

Is it safe to accept free samples in-store?

Unfortunately, it may not be safe or wise to accept a free sample in a grocery store, says Dr. Carolyn McClanahan, a physician-turned-financial advisor who serves as the director of financial planning for Life Planning Partners in Jacksonville, Florida. "At least not for now," she says. "The two major routes of transmission [for Covid-19] have been being in enclosed places with people and eating together." Costco responded by saying they have no comment at this time.

Shoppers are open to other options