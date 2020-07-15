Costco to open new stores, continue senior shopping hours indefinitely

Some Costco members have said their membership is even more valuable now than it was before the pandemic. Shoppers with a similar mindset who want to save money by buying groceries in bulk and limiting their supermarket trips will soon have more opportunities to do so.

Costco recently announced it plans to open five new locations by the end of September, along with two delivery centers in Ontario and San Jose, California. Stores are slated to open before September 30 in five cities:

Bismark, North Dakota

Cherry Hill, New Jersey

Idaho Falls, Idaho

Saratoga Springs, Utah

Surprise, Arizona

The expansion comes as many states, including Arizona and California, are experiencing an uptick in coronavirus cases, and some areas are walking back orders to reopen indoor dining and other high-risk activities. Costco is currently offering a limited, takeout-only menu at its cafes.

The chain has also decided to extend senior shopping hours indefinitely. This means that, for the forseeable future, the hour between 9 a.m. and 10 a.m. will be a reserved for those "ages 60 and older, and for those with disabilities or who are immunocompromised," according to the store's website.