Costco pulls Palmetto Cheese; for second time this year, some shoppers call for boycotts

Costco has pulled Palmetto Cheese, a brand of pimento cheese, from 120 of its stores. The decision came after the owner of Palmetto Cheese, Brian Henry, called the Black Lives Matter and Antifa movements terrorist organizations in a Facebook post on August 25.

The post, which has since been deleted, stated:

"I am sickened by the senseless killings in Georgetown last night. 2 [sic] innocent people murdered. Not 2 thugs or people wanted on multiple warrants. 2 white people defenselessly gunned down by a black man. So why do we stand by and allow BLM to lawlessly destroy great American cities and threaten their citizens on a daily basis ... This has gone on too long. Rise up America. This BLM and Antifa movement must be treated like the terror organizations they are."

Henry issued an apology on September 3 where he called his own comments "hurtful and insensitive."

"I spent that past 10 days listening and learning," he said at a press conference. "The conversations I've had with friends, our staff, the community and faith-based leaders provided me with a deeper understanding of racial inequality and the importance of diversity sensitivity, which is very much needed to heal Pawleys Island, Georgetown, and our country."