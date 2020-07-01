$55 per car for a drive-in, and more ways the pandemic is changing how we watch movies

As states begin to reopen, many Americans are seeking safe, affordable things to do. Movie theaters are a traditional staple of summer, offering a two-hour block of air-conditioned entertainment.

A trip to the movies this summer is likely to be very different, starting with what you'll see on the big screen. Many studios have halted the release or production of what were supposed to be this year's summer blockbusters. Disney pushed the release date of "Mulan" back to August 21 as coronavirus cases rise, for example, and Warner Bros. postponed the release of Christopher Nolan's "Tenet" for the second time to August 12.

Chains have also announced plans to limit capacity and encourage or require mask-wearing, among other precautions. AMC, the largest U.S. chain, originally announced that, when it reopens 450 theaters on July 30, viewers would not be required to wear masks, for example. After an outcry, the company reversed itself and said masks will be necessary. Viewers who don't have one can buy one for $1 at the theater.

Even so, infectious disease experts are still not sure going to a traditional movie theater is safe yet. "It's way too early to go back to movie theaters," says Dr. Ravina Kullar, an infectious disease specialist and epidemiologist at Expert Stewardship in Los Angeles. In response, some viewers are considering alternatives, and some businesses are seizing the opportunity: A new drive-in movie theater is opening in Brooklyn, but it's charging viewers $55 per car (up to 7 passengers per car) and $35 per motorcycle.

Here's what you can expect if you do venture to a movie theater this summer, and some safer alternatives.