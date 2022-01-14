Biden says the U.S. will provide free N95 masks to all Americans — here's what you need to know

The federal government will provide Americans with free, high-quality masks, President Joe Biden said in a speech addressing the nation on Thursday.

"I know that for some Americans, the mask is not always affordable or convenient to get," he said. "Next week we'll announce how we're making high-quality masks available to the American people for free."

The news comes after talks that the Centers for Disease Control is considering updating its masking policy to recommend Americans wear N95 or KN95 masks, which offer better protection and air filtration than a cloth or even surgical mask.

Politicians have pressured the president to make the masks widely available, and ideally at no cost. Senator Bernie Sanders I-VT, tweeted, "Here is the simple truth: We can save lives and we can save money if we make sure that all of our people have the best quality masks available to them — free of charge."

The move is an effort to curb the spread of the highly transmissible omicron variant.

Until the administration provides more details about when and how the masks will be provided Americans are still left to find masks on their own. Here are three questions about where to find an N95, KN95, or comparable mask, answered by health professionals.