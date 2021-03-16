Skip Navigation
logo
logo
Saving
Investing
Earning
Spending
Borrowing
acorns+cnbcacorns cnbc
Visit Acorns
News You Can Use

Path to student loan forgiveness is now clearer, senators say: Here’s how the headlines can affect your money

The latest Covid relief makes student loan forgiveness on qualifying federal loans tax free.

Gili Malinsky@Malinskid
Share
Twenty/20

Markets start the week on record highs. Retail sales drop in February. Plus, the path to student loan forgiveness may have gotten easier. Here's how the headlines could affect your money.

Markets break records

The Dow and S&P 500 both hit record highs Monday. The Dow rose 0.5% and the S&P 500 gained 0.65%. The Nasdaq rose 1.1%. 

Markets were mixed Tuesday morning ahead of the Federal Reserve's two-day meeting. The central bank could move markets this week, experts say, as traders wait to hear Fed Chairman Jerome Powell's stance on interest rates and other topics.

Retail sales fall in February 

Retail sales dropped by 3% in February, according to the Commerce Department. That's worse than expected. Behind the decline: Americans in the South faced harsh winter weather, and the boost from $600 stimulus checks in December began to fade. 

Economists expect retail sales to pick up again in coming months now that a third round of stimulus checks are going out. The $1.9 trillion aid bill that President Joe Biden signed last week included both $1,400 checks and $300 per week in enhanced unemployment benefits. 

VIDEO2:3902:39
Paying off your student loans with Michael Torpey
Borrowing

Video by Ian Wolsten

Easing the way for student loan forgiveness 

A provision in Biden's American Rescue Plan, which makes student loan forgiveness on qualifying federal loans tax free through 2025, should make it easier for the president to cancel student loan debt, according to several leading Democratic senators. 

Before, most federal student loan debt canceled by the government could be considered taxable income, which left borrowers with a bigger tax bill. Critics of debt forgiveness had pointed out that it was unfair to forgive loans only to leave borrowers with a big tax bill. With that hurdle cleared, it's easier to move forward with forgiveness.

Words you've heard: easy money

When the Federal Reserve implements monetary policy that allows cash to build up in the banking system, it's called easy money. The Fed has applied such policies throughout the coronavirus pandemic to keep interest rates low and stimulate the economy. 

Although the daily news can have an impact on your wallet, remember to take a long-term outlook when it comes to decisions on spending, saving, and investing.

Grow is published by Acorns + CNBC. Acorns helps you invest spare change automatically into diversified portfolios. Download the app today or learn more at Acorns.com.

More from Grow:

acorns+cnbcacorns cnbc

Join Acorns

Start investing your spare change into your future and then grow with us from there. Join now for just $1 per month

GET STARTED

About Us

Learn about the Acorns + CNBC partnership and the financial experts helping you grow your knowledge.

Learn More

Follow Us

All investments involve risk, including loss of principal. The contents presented herein are provided for general investment education and informational purposes only and do not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation to buy any specific securities or engage in any particular investment strategy. Acorns is not engaged in rendering any tax, legal, or accounting advice. Please consult with a qualified professional for this type of advice.

Any references to past performance, regarding financial markets or otherwise, do not indicate or guarantee future results. Forward-looking statements, including without limitations investment outcomes and projections, are hypothetical and educational in nature. The results of any hypothetical projections can and may differ from actual investment results had the strategies been deployed in actual securities accounts. It is not possible to invest directly in an index.

Advisory services offered by Acorns Advisers, LLC (“Acorns Advisers”), an investment adviser registered with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”). Brokerage and custody services are provided to clients of Acorns Advisers by Acorns Securities, LLC (“Acorns Securities”), a broker-dealer registered with the SEC and a member of the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority, Inc. (“FINRA”) and the Securities Investor Protection Corporation (“SIPC”). Acorns Pay, LLC (“Acorns Pay”) manages Acorns’s demand deposit and other banking products in partnership with Lincoln Savings Bank, a bank chartered under the laws of Iowa and member FDIC. Acorns Advisers, Acorns Securities, and Acorns Pay are subsidiaries of Acorns Grow Incorporated (collectively “Acorns”). “Acorns,” the Acorns logo and “Invest the Change” are registered trademarks of Acorns Grow Incorporated. Copyright © 2021 Acorns and/or its affiliates.

NBCUniversal and Comcast Ventures are investors in Acorns Grow Incorporated.

© 2021 Acorns

Privacy PolicyTermsAd ChoicesContactSite Map