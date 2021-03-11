Congress passes the stimulus bill: Here's how the headlines could affect your money

Markets mostly rose as Congress approved the American Rescue Plan, sending it to President Joe Biden to sign. Jobless claims were better than expected. Plus, a smart plan for your tax refund or stimulus check. Here's how the headlines could affect your money.

Markets mostly continue their climb

Jobless claims rise less than expected

First-time claims for unemployment insurance totaled 712,000 for the week ending March 6. That's better than analysts expected, and an improvement from the prior week. Even so, claims remain above pre-Covid levels.

Video by Courtney Stith

A smart plan for your tax refund or stimulus money

Americans could soon receive two windfalls: tax refunds and $1,400-per-person stimulus checks. The amount you receive depends on your individual circumstances, but it makes sense to dedicate a portion to some important goals. Experts suggest first paying outstanding bills and building an emergency fund. Then aim to set aside a chunk for retirement before addressing any lingering debt like personal or student loans.

Words you've heard: Child Tax Credit