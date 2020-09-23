Skip Navigation
logo
logo
Saving
Investing
Earning
Spending
Borrowing
acorns+cnbcacorns cnbc
Visit Acorns
News You Can Use

Enhanced $300-a-week UI benefits running out; vaccine progress: How the news could affect your money

The $300-a-week enhanced unemployment benefits are expiring, and Johnson & Johnson is a step closer to a vaccine. Here’s how the news can affect your money.

Euny Hong@euny
A Johnson & Johnson building is shown in Irvine, California.
Mike Blake | Reuters

The market showed signs of snapping its losing streak; the $300 enhanced unemployment benefits are running out; and Johnson & Johnson is making progress on a vaccine: Here's how the headlines could affect your money.

Markets may snap their losing streak

In a welcome reprieve, the S&P 500 and Nasdaq on Tuesday ended their runs of four straight down sessions. The Nasdaq's 1.7% surge was enough to lift the index out of a correction.

Dow futures also saw gains Wednesday morning, driven by a 12% rise in premarket trading for Nike, though tech losses drove the market down by midday.

$300-a-week enhanced benefits end

The Lost Wages Assistance program, which President Donald Trump created in August to offer an additional $300 per week in unemployment benefits for up to six weeks, has come to an end.

The extra assistance has already expired in at least nine states: Alabama, Arizona, Idaho, Massachusetts, Missouri, New Hampshire, Rhode Island, Texas, and Utah. In other states, including North Carolina and Tennessee, it's set to conclude this week.  

There is still hope for a nationwide enhanced unemployment assistance program as part of a new stimulus package, though talks have been stalled

VIDEO3:5603:56
How to stand out in a crowded job market
Earning

Video by Mariam Abdallah

Vaccine shows promise

The pharma giant Johnson & Johnson announced that it is entering late-stage testing for its vaccine and says the outlook is rosy for a possible "emergency use authorization in early 2021." The company's stock rose on the news. 

Wall Street analysts are watching closely to see which companies thrive in the vaccine wars, anticipating that this might boost big pharma share prices and possibly take markets up, too. A widely available vaccine could also help strengthen the economic recovery.

Words you've heard: Futures

Futures let you bet on what you think will happen soon. When you enter a futures contract, you are agreeing to buy or sell assets, like stocks, at a predetermined date and price. Investors use futures for speculation based on their anticipation of coming events. For example, if an investor expects unrest in an oil-producing country, they might buy futures anticipating rising oil prices.

Although the daily news can have an impact on your wallet, remember to take a long-term outlook when it comes to decisions on spending, saving, and investing.

More from Grow:


acorns+cnbcacorns cnbc

Join Acorns

Start investing your spare change into your future and then grow with us from there. Join now for just $1 per month

GET STARTED

About Us

Learn about the Acorns + CNBC partnership and the financial experts helping you grow your knowledge.

Learn More

Follow Us

All investments involve risk, including loss of principal. The contents presented herein are provided for general investment education and informational purposes only and do not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation to buy any specific securities or engage in any particular investment strategy. Acorns is not engaged in rendering any tax, legal, or accounting advice. Please consult with a qualified professional for this type of advice.

Any references to past performance, regarding financial markets or otherwise, do not indicate or guarantee future results. Forward-looking statements, including without limitations investment outcomes and projections, are hypothetical and educational in nature. The results of any hypothetical projections can and may differ from actual investment results had the strategies been deployed in actual securities accounts. It is not possible to invest directly in an index.

Advisory services offered by Acorns Advisers, LLC (“Acorns Advisers”), an investment adviser registered with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”). Brokerage and custody services are provided to clients of Acorns Advisers by Acorns Securities, LLC (“Acorns Securities”), a broker-dealer registered with the SEC and a member of the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority, Inc. (“FINRA”) and the Securities Investor Protection Corporation (“SIPC”). Acorns Pay, LLC (“Acorns Pay”) manages Acorns’s demand deposit and other banking products in partnership with Lincoln Savings Bank, a bank chartered under the laws of Iowa and member FDIC. Acorns Advisers, Acorns Securities, and Acorns Pay are subsidiaries of Acorns Grow Incorporated (collectively “Acorns”). “Acorns,” the Acorns logo and “Invest the Change” are registered trademarks of Acorns Grow Incorporated. Copyright © 2019 Acorns and/or its affiliates.

NBCUniversal and Comcast Ventures are investors in Acorns Grow Incorporated.

© 2020 Acorns

Privacy PolicyTermsAd ChoicesContactSite Map