Contributing to these accounts to cut your 2021 taxes and make an impact on your retirement, says CPA

Tax experts have been pretty uniform in their advice for filers this year: Once you have all the information you need, file promptly. "The IRS has made it clear that they're massively backlogged," says Matt Sotir, a managing partner at Highland Financial Group. "If you're owed a refund, the best chance you have at receiving it quickly is filing early and electronically." But if you've procrastinated and have yet to file, you may still be able to trim your tax bill while funneling money toward your retirement. "There isn't a lot you can do for the previous year's taxes in the new year. But you can still contribute to tax-deferred accounts up until the tax deadline," says Lisa Greene Lewis, a certified public account and editor of the TurboTax blog. "You'll still be able to make an impact and decrease your taxable income."

Make a 2021 contribution to a traditional IRA

Unlike Roth IRAs, which are funded with money you've already paid taxes on, traditional IRAs are funded with pre-tax dollars. That means you can typically deduct the amount that you contribute to these accounts in a particular year from that year's taxable income. For tax year 2021, the maximum contribution to an IRA was $6,000, or $7,000 for savers age 50 and up. If you didn't hit that number last year, there's still time to contribute and earn the tax break. You have until Tax Day — April 18, 2022 — to make a 2021 contribution. You'll just need to indicate to your financial institution that you intend for the contribution to count for 2021, rather than 2022.

Video by Courtney Stith Making a prior-year contribution may be a wise move, depending on your financial situation. "People need to remember that their taxable income is going to determine a lot of things that aren't necessarily tax-driven," says Sotir. "If you have student debt and work for a nonprofit, you may be eligible for loan forgiveness. Your income can affect what you're going to pay. In general, minimizing your income could be a way to lower your student loan payments." Tax rules around student loan forgiveness are complicated, Sotir notes, and it may make sense to enlist some help: "If you have any kind of outside-the-box tax situation, consulting with an advisor is worth your while."

Make a 2021 contribution to an HSA for 'triple tax savings'