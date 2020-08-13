The states where people struggle the most, and least, to pay off credit card debt

Consumer credit card balances declined by $76 billion during the second quarter, according to data from the Federal Reserve Bank of New York. Still, the average credit card debt per household during the first quarter of this year was $8,500, according to WalletHub, and experts expect it to go up.

"Earlier in the pandemic, when most states were in lockdown, people charged less to their credit cards," says WalletHub analyst Jill Gonzalez. "This was also influenced by the government help that many Americans received. However, as things are slowly opening up, the amounts charged will start to rise again."

WalletHub predicts a net increase of $80 billion at the end of this year.

Here are the five states with the least sustainable amounts of median debt per person, according to WalletHub, which drew from TransUnion credit data. The rankings are determined by calculating the cost and time required for the average person to pay off the median card balances.