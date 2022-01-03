We paid off over $200,000 of student debt in 18 months: Here is what we did next to create new money goals

We looked for value in all our choices

Through our debt payoff journey, Josh and I worked hard to minimize and streamline our fixed monthly expenses. We cut the cord with cable, utilized low-cost grocery stores, drove old reliable cars, moderated spending at restaurants, and made sure to cancel any subscriptions we weren't using. We kept up these habits as we entered into our next chapter. The addition of any new fixed expenditure was scrutinized for value. When our son demonstrated a deep desire to learn how to play piano, for example, we readily signed him up for lessons. But we decided not to upgrade our paid-off, older cars to take on a new car payment because the ones we have, while not fancy, are perfectly functional. Overall, we tried to be mindful of not inflating our monthly expenses too quickly, while also looking for experiences that would enrich our lives in the long term.

We put our goals in writing

With that value mindset, Josh and I sat together and wrote down specific goals we had in mind for 5, 10, and 15 years in the future, and made our more immediate decisions accordingly. We decided that we wanted to work toward reaching financial independence in 10 years. My aim is to become work optional, but I don't see myself retiring entirely. To reach this goal, we decided to save 50% of our income each month. We hit this objective most months, but sometimes we don't, and that is OK. For our investment goals, we broke down our desired asset allocation and figured out how much we would contribute every month. We aimed to max out all the tax-advantaged accounts available to us. We also hoped to minimize expense ratios and manage our portfolio ourselves using low-cost index funds. We also decided on our rental property investment strategy, and laid out a 10-year plan to build that potential passive income into our finances.

We also decided how much we wanted to have in our emergency fund and where we would keep it. After looking over interest rates, we decided to keep the fund in a no-penalty CD. Lastly, we wrote down our donation goals for each year and how much we wanted to invest for our children's education. Then when it came time to make big decisions, like when we bought our house, we had all the information we needed at the ready, and understood what mattered most to us.

We automated our investing

My husband and I continued to meet at the end of the month — a holdover from our debt payoff experience — to go over our spending and plan for the next month's expenses. Once that was done, everything else was automated out of our savings account. We also set up automated contributions into our retirement accounts, 529s, brokerage, and other investment accounts. That way we could continue to meet our goals, regardless of what distractions might come up. We also automated our mortgage and credit card payments.

We budgeted for a 'fun fund'

Once Josh and I had our goals ironed out and the auto withdrawals set up, we budgeted for and rewarded ourselves with a "fun fund" every month, worth about 5% of our monthly expenditures. It was important for us to let ourselves enjoy today, as well as save for tomorrow. So we allotted a small amount of money every month that each of us could spend with no judgment or questions asked, which we still continue to do today.

We made buckets for spending goals