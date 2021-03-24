When to replace your sunscreen, according to skin-care experts

As temperatures rise, you might be preparing for more park and beach days. This increase in sun exposure means you'll need to start applying, and reapplying, sunscreen more frequently. "Dermatologists recommend at least an SPF 30, if not higher," says Jenna Rosenstein, beauty director at Bazaar.com. "Anything lower than that usually doesn't deliver enough protection." Last year's leftover bottle under your sink may not offer the protection you need. Here's when to throw out your sunscreen and what to know about buying a new bottle.

Does sunscreen expire?

Sunscreen does expire and you can find its expiration date on the bottle, Rosenstein says. "Sometimes it's hidden in the crease of the tube and is hard to read," she says. Unlike expiration dates on some food items, expiration dates on sunscreen are important to heed. "It would be so tragic to cover yourself in sunscreen and still get sunburned because you're using sunscreen that is five years old," she says.

How long does sunscreen last?

If you can find the expiration date, adhere to that, Rosenstein says: "If the sunscreen is past the expiration date, toss it out." If not, try to remember when you bought it. If you've had it for less than a year, it's probably OK to use. "I would say, a general rule of thumb is it can last anywhere from 1 to 2 years," Rosenstein says.

If your sunscreen is not past its expiration date but the formula feels different, that is also an indicator it might be time to get a new bottle. "A common sign that sunscreen has gone bad, even if the date is OK, is a change in the texture, like a runny liquid," she says. "If there is any change in texture, smell, or application, toss it out." To make your sunscreen last as long as possible, don't keep it in a humid or steamy bathroom, Rosenstein says. You also don't want to leave it outside in the sun. "To get the longest shelf life from your sunscreen, be sure to close the lid tightly after use and store it in a cool, dark place," she says. "Some people keep it in the fridge, but you don't have to go that far."

What is a good, affordable sunscreen?