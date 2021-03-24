Skip Navigation
logo
logo
Saving
Investing
Earning
Spending
Borrowing
acorns+cnbcacorns cnbc
Visit Acorns
Spending

When to replace your sunscreen, according to skin-care experts

"Some of the best sunscreens out there are from the drugstore."

Aditi Shrikant@aditi_shrikant
Share
Twenty/20

As temperatures rise, you might be preparing for more park and beach days. This increase in sun exposure means you'll need to start applying, and reapplying, sunscreen more frequently.

"Dermatologists recommend at least an SPF 30, if not higher," says Jenna Rosenstein, beauty director at Bazaar.com. "Anything lower than that usually doesn't deliver enough protection."

Last year's leftover bottle under your sink may not offer the protection you need. Here's when to throw out your sunscreen and what to know about buying a new bottle.

Does sunscreen expire?

Sunscreen does expire and you can find its expiration date on the bottle, Rosenstein says. "Sometimes it's hidden in the crease of the tube and is hard to read," she says.

Unlike expiration dates on some food items, expiration dates on sunscreen are important to heed. "It would be so tragic to cover yourself in sunscreen and still get sunburned because you're using sunscreen that is five years old," she says.

How long does sunscreen last?

If you can find the expiration date, adhere to that, Rosenstein says: "If the sunscreen is past the expiration date, toss it out."

If not, try to remember when you bought it. If you've had it for less than a year, it's probably OK to use. "I would say, a general rule of thumb is it can last anywhere from 1 to 2 years," Rosenstein says.

Dermatologists recommend at least an SPF 30, if not higher.
Jenna Rosenstein
beauty director at Bazaar.com

If your sunscreen is not past its expiration date but the formula feels different, that is also an indicator it might be time to get a new bottle. "A common sign that sunscreen has gone bad, even if the date is OK, is a change in the texture, like a runny liquid," she says. "If there is any change in texture, smell, or application, toss it out."

To make your sunscreen last as long as possible, don't keep it in a humid or steamy bathroom, Rosenstein says. You also don't want to leave it outside in the sun.

"To get the longest shelf life from your sunscreen, be sure to close the lid tightly after use and store it in a cool, dark place," she says. "Some people keep it in the fridge, but you don't have to go that far."

To get the longest shelf life from your sunscreen, be sure to close the lid tightly after use and store it in a cool, dark place.
Jenna Rosenstein
beauty director at Bazaar.com

What is a good, affordable sunscreen?

In the United States, sunscreens are regulated by the Food and Drug Administration, which allows so few ingredients to be in sunscreen that most commercially available formulas will contain the same ingredients, regardless of price. "Any sunscreen carrying an SPF claim — whether it costs $5 or $50 — has been vetted by the FDA," Rosenstein says. "Some of the best sunscreens out there are from the drugstore."

Generic sunscreen is just as effective and it's also more affordable, says consumer savings expert Andrea Woroch. "Opt for generic or store brands to save around 20% to 30% compared to name brands."

To get the best deals on sunscreens, shop at warehouse clubs such as Costco or Sam's Club, says Julie Ramhold, consumer analyst with DealNews.com. "The important thing to know is the price per ounce," she says. "One of the best places you can check that is warehouse stores."

VIDEO4:0304:03
What is a health savings account (HSA)?
Investing

Video by David Fang

Another trick to cut costs: Use funds from a health flexible spending account or health savings account, if you have one. These funds let workers put aside pre-tax dollars to cover eligible medical expenses, and sunscreen with SPF of 15 or greater qualifies.

Still, make sure you're not buying more sunscreen than you can possibly use before it expires. "If you likely won't use it all before it expires then you could end up throwing money away," she says. "However, if you have a large family or spend a lot of time in the sun, then odds are it's a solid purchase."

But the most important quality a sunscreen should have, Rosenstein says, is that you actually want to wear it and reapply it every two hours: "Find your favorite formula — mist, spray-on, cream, serum, drugstore, designer — and use it every single day."

Grow is published by Acorns + CNBC. Acorns helps you invest spare change automatically into diversified portfolios. Download the app today or learn more at Acorns.com.

More from Grow:

acorns+cnbcacorns cnbc

Join Acorns

Start investing your spare change into your future and then grow with us from there. Join now for just $1 per month

GET STARTED

About Us

Learn about the Acorns + CNBC partnership and the financial experts helping you grow your knowledge.

Learn More

Follow Us

All investments involve risk, including loss of principal. The contents presented herein are provided for general investment education and informational purposes only and do not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation to buy any specific securities or engage in any particular investment strategy. Acorns is not engaged in rendering any tax, legal, or accounting advice. Please consult with a qualified professional for this type of advice.

Any references to past performance, regarding financial markets or otherwise, do not indicate or guarantee future results. Forward-looking statements, including without limitations investment outcomes and projections, are hypothetical and educational in nature. The results of any hypothetical projections can and may differ from actual investment results had the strategies been deployed in actual securities accounts. It is not possible to invest directly in an index.

Advisory services offered by Acorns Advisers, LLC (“Acorns Advisers”), an investment adviser registered with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”). Brokerage and custody services are provided to clients of Acorns Advisers by Acorns Securities, LLC (“Acorns Securities”), a broker-dealer registered with the SEC and a member of the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority, Inc. (“FINRA”) and the Securities Investor Protection Corporation (“SIPC”). Acorns Pay, LLC (“Acorns Pay”) manages Acorns’s demand deposit and other banking products in partnership with Lincoln Savings Bank, a bank chartered under the laws of Iowa and member FDIC. Acorns Advisers, Acorns Securities, and Acorns Pay are subsidiaries of Acorns Grow Incorporated (collectively “Acorns”). “Acorns,” the Acorns logo and “Invest the Change” are registered trademarks of Acorns Grow Incorporated. Copyright © 2021 Acorns and/or its affiliates.

NBCUniversal and Comcast Ventures are investors in Acorns Grow Incorporated.

© 2021 Acorns

Privacy PolicyTermsAd ChoicesContactSite Map