This old-school investing strategy 'hasn't been in fashion' in recent years. Now it's beating the S&P 500 by 19 percentage points

When markets are hot, investors sometimes tend to eschew tried-and-true strategies in favor of hunting for the next big thing. But markets are cyclical. And when things finally come back around, it can be a swift reminder that the classics are classics for a reason. Take the so-called "Dogs of the Dow" strategy, which focuses on high-dividend paying stocks in the Dow Jones Industrial Average. So far this year, had you built a portfolio based on this old school rule, you'd be down less than 1%, compared with a 13.5% slide in the broader down and a nearly 20% dip in the S&P 500. "It hasn't been in fashion since late last century, but it may make sense to start thinking about the Dogs of the Dow," says Robert Gilliland, managing director and senior wealth advisor with Concenture Wealth Management. "We may be entering a period where dividends, and companies with the ability to continue paying dividends, are important." Here's what you need to know.

Buying 'Dogs' is a kind of value investing

Here's how the Dogs work. At the beginning of the year, invest in the 10 stocks in the Dow Jones Industrial Average with the highest dividend yields — those that provide investors with the highest monthly cash payouts relative to their share price. Hold for a year, rinse, repeat. These stocks likely sport high yields due to declining share prices, the thinking goes. And because the Dow purports to hold high-quality, blue-chip companies, these resilient stocks are likely to bounce back while providing ample dividend income to boot. The Dogs of the Dow is a value investing strategy — one in which the investor seeks to purchase shares trading at bargain prices. If the term rings a bell, that's because it's practiced by some rather well-known investors. If you haven't heard of the godfather of value investing, Benjamin Graham, you've certainly heard of his most famous disciple: Warren Buffett.

How dividends can help in choppy markets

During volatile periods in the stock market, investors tend to like large companies that offer generous dividends two reasons, and one is purely mathematical: Dividends account for a large portion of the return stocks provide for investors. From 1930 through 2021, reinvested dividends contributed 40% of the return of the S&P 500, according to data from Hartford Funds. When markets are headed up, that extra bit of cash can act as a booster to your return. If a stock you own appreciates 7% in price and offers a 2% dividend yield, you've earned a 9% return. Conversely, a payout can act as a cushion when prices are falling, points out Gilliland. "If you buy a company that doesn't pay a dividend, and the stock goes down 10%, you're total return is -10%," he told Grow. "But if it pays 3%, assuming taxes aren't an issue, you're getting -7% because you're receiving that income." Beyond that, a consistent dividend payment program can be a sign that a company has the financial strength to withstand withstand difficult times, says Eric Diton, president and managing director of The Wealth Alliance. "There are plenty of bad companies out there, and you can manipulate things like earnings pretty easily. But you can't fake cash. Cash is king," he told Grow, "If you're not making money, you're not going to have the cash to pay dividends over time. If a company pays and consistently raises its dividend, it's not a guarantee, but you can much more confident in the fortitude of that company."

