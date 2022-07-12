Don't shop Amazon Prime Day without taking two key steps first, warn shopping experts

Amazon's Prime Day event is July 12 and 13 this year. The much-anticipated sale promises the deepest discounts on Amazon-branded devices and a variety of small kitchen appliances, among other offers. However, not every item on sale on is worth buying or even that good of a deal, some shopping experts say. Before you shop the sale, do these two things first to avoid making a mistake or having buyer's remorse while shopping on Amazon Prime Day.

Review the product's price history

Just because Amazon is boasting a low price doesn't mean it's a good deal, says Kristin McGrath, shopping expert at RetailMeNot. "It's not uncommon for companies to mark up an item before putting it on sale, so knowing the product's price history is a great way to really know if the price you're paying is truly considered a good deal," she says. To do this, you can use CamelCamelCamel, she suggests. The site tracks product prices on Amazon so you can see, for example, if the site hiked the price of smart watch up in June, only to bring it back to market rate in July and make it appear like a steeper discount.

Look beyond Amazon to compare deals