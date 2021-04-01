Don't post your Covid-19 vaccination card online, consumer advocates say — here's why

You might want to share online that you received your Covid-19 vaccine, but posting the CDC vaccination record card on social media can make you a target for identity theft.

"It's great that people are excited about getting vaccinated — it's one step to getting back to normal," says Sandra Guile, director of communications at the International Association of Better Business Bureaus. "What they're doing is saying, 'Hey, I got my first shot or my second shot.' And they're sharing their card online."

Seems simple, but the details written on the card can pose issues: "They're sharing a key piece of information, and that could possibly lead to a more severe case of identity theft — and that's by sharing their first name, last name, and date of birth," says Guile.

It's not hard for scammers to leverage those details to collect more sensitive information. "Just by knowing your date and place of birth, scammers sometimes can guess most of the digits of your Social Security number," Seena Gressin, an attorney with the Federal Trade Commission's Division of Consumer & Business Education, warned in a February bulletin.

Scammers can also use your personal information to create phony vaccination cards, which they can sell online.