You can do great online dating for free, says expert, so 'keep your coins'

With a global pandemic still very much part of people's lives, signing up for a dating app or site may seem futile: Is it worth meeting someone when the danger of contracting the coronavirus makes it tough to meet in person?

Absolutely, says dating expert and matchmaker Devyn Simone.

"Right now, we're actually seeing a lot of success in dating online," she says, "because everyone who has a full life, all the people you really want to be dating," are at home. "They are available."

Almost a third of U.S. adults (30%) have used a dating site or app, and of those, 57% had an overall positive experience, according to the Pew Research Center. These days, there are a slew of options for those looking to date online, from the old-school OkCupid to the highly selective Raya. And while many dating services offer free versions with limitations, most also offer a paid membership enabling features like swiping right (or showing interest) on as many people as you want without restriction.

But even with more potential love interests accessible during the pandemic, Simone says it isn't necessary to pay for online dating apps and sites. "You need to invest the time rather than money," she says.