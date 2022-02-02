Did you try Dry January? Here's how much money you may have saved by not drinking last month

Unsurprisingly, many American adults reported drinking more during the Covid-19 pandemic, according to new research, published in Hepatology, which was led by investigators at Harvard-affiliated Massachusetts General Hospital.

To reflect on alcohol consumption, an increasing number of Americans took part in Dry January, a public health initiative that was started nearly a decade ago from Alcohol Change UK, a British charity.

"Many people notice positive changes from cutting back or abstaining from alcohol," says Dawn Sugarman, a research psychologist at McLean Hospital in Massachusetts and an assistant professor at Harvard Medical School. Those can include "improved sleep, increased energy, and feeling like they can think more clearly."

Aside from the health benefits, a month of no drinking can bring a financial boost to participants. In fact, 86% have reported saving money as a result of Dry January, according to Alcohol Change UK.

Here's how much money you may have saved if you participated in Dry January, and tips for reducing your alcohol intake if you found the month of abstinence beneficial.