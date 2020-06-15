Drybar founder Alli Webb calls this 'miracle' $30 skin-care product one of her favorites

Alli Webb, founder of Drybar, is "always looking for a deal" when it comes to self-care products and services, she says. That's why she started Drybar and is about to launch Squeeze, a massage parlor chain — she wants to offer services that shoppers can pay for multiple times per year without blowing their budget.

"I really do always seek out places that you'd be able to go more frequently and pay less money, rather than indulge once or twice a year for something ridiculously expensive," Webb says of services like facials and massages.

When it comes to skin-care products, her ethos is no different. She would rather purchase a product that she can buy regularly over a luxury item that is always a splurge.

One of her favorite products in this category is Egyptian Magic, a Vaseline-like balm. A 4-ounce jar rings in at $39 on the Egyptian Magic website. It is also available at major retail stores: At Costco, you can get a pack that includes a 4-ounce jar, 1-ounce jar, and 0.25-ounce jar for $29.99, and at Target you can get a 2-ounce jar for $21.99.

One reason she loves it is that, even though it's not particularly expensive, Webb can use it to solve many problems. That means she can save even more money by crossing other items off her shopping list. "I just think it's a miracle product," she says.