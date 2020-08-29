Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson started his career with $7 before becoming America's highest-paid actor

Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson, America's highest paid actor, is known for movies such as "The Scorpion King" and "Fast & Furious 6." He's also a 10-time world heavyweight champion whose autobiography debuted atop The New York Times' best sellers list. But the entertainment mogul didn't always have it easy. Though he'd dreamed of a career as a professional football player, Johnson, a linebacker, was cut from the Canadian Football League just two months into the season. He had to return home to live with his parents with $7 in his wallet. Depressed and unsure what the future would hold, Johnson promised himself big things were still coming his way, and he pivoted and became a professional wrestler. His success in the ring, where he became known as "The People's Champ," served as a springboard to Hollywood. "I grew past a hard time in my life when I had just seven bucks," he said in a recent Instagram video. "Those seven dollars came to represent possibility, hope, and a new beginning."

The power of compounding interest

Johnson's words are a good reminder for parents that when it comes to improving your child's financial future, you don't need much to start, and that the power of compounding interest can take you a long way. Compound interest is the interest you earn on your money, plus the interest that money has already accrued. Thanks to the power of compounding, an investment of just $1 a day from birth could be worth $13,000 by the time your child turns 18. And if they then let that balance keep growing until they retire, even without contributing further, they could end up with more than $400,000.

'There is an opportunity for us to be accountable'