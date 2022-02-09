You may be eligible for a tax break worth up to $1,500: Here's how to find out

Thanks to the American Rescue Plan, millions of Americans are expected to be eligible for a credit worth up to $1,500 when they file their 2021 taxes.

The Earned Income Tax Credit has nearly tripled from $540 to up to $1,500 for 17 million workers without dependent children.

The EITC is designed to help low to moderate income workers and families get a tax break. If you qualify, you can use the credit to reduce the taxes you owe — and maybe increase your refund. If you have kids, the EITC for 2021 can be as high as $6,728 depending on your tax-filing status, income, and number of children you have.

The difference this year is that the tax break is much bigger for people without kids.

The expansion makes "previously ineligible younger workers ages 19 to 24, who are not half-time or full-time students, and older workers, 65 or older, newly eligible" for the credit, according to a White House statement released Tuesday.

"They've changed who is eligible for the credit," says Elaine Maag, a principal research associate at the Urban-Brookings Tax Policy Center. "Before 2021, if you didn't have a child, you had to be between the ages of 25 and 64 to get the Earned Income Tax Credit."