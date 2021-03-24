Skip Navigation
logo
logo
Saving
Investing
Earning
Spending
Borrowing
acorns+cnbcacorns cnbc
Visit Acorns
News You Can Use

'$3 gas will be the norm by Memorial Day,' says analyst: Here’s how the headlines can affect your money

"We've been trapped inside for a year. People want to get out of the house."

Kelli Grant, CFP®@kelligrant
Share
Twenty/20

Markets slipped Tuesday, policymakers testify on economic recovery, and Wednesday marks Equal Pay Day. Plus, prepare for higher gas prices. Here's how the headlines could affect your money.

Stocks slide on bull market anniversary

An afternoon slide led the major indexes to close in negative territory Tuesday. The S&P 500 dropped 0.8%, the Dow 0.9%, and the Nasdaq 1.1%.

Some perspective: Tuesday marked the one-year anniversary of the current bull market. Stocks in the S&P have rebounded 76% since last March's lows. And the market moved higher Wednesday morning.

Powell: Economic recovery 'looks to be strengthening'

Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen and Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell testified before the House Financial Services Committee Tuesday. They weighed in on topics including stimulus measures, inflation, and the stability of the financial sector. 

While some sectors of the economy hard-hit in the pandemic "remain weak," Powell said, the recovery overall has "progressed more quickly than generally expected and looks to be strengthening." The policymakers will continue their testimony Wednesday morning. 

VIDEO8:2008:20
Why the best time to start investing is now, even if the market is hot
Investing

Video by Helen Zhao

Plan ahead for higher summer gas prices

As you reimagine your post-vaccination budget, factor in pricier gasoline. After "weeks of seeing almost daily increases," the national average for a gallon of gas is $2.87, according to AAA. That's 21 cents more than a month ago and up 77 cents from last year.

Some experts say it's likely to keep climbing, in part due to higher consumer demand: "Three dollar gas will be the norm by Memorial Day," Robert Yawger, director of energy futures for Mizuho Securities, told CNN. "We've been trapped inside for a year. People want to get out of the house."

We've been trapped inside for a year. People want to get out of the house.
Robert Yawger
Director of energy futures, Mizuho Securities

Words you've heard: Equal Pay Day

Women earn 82 cents for every dollar that men earn, according to the National Women's Law Center. Wednesday is Equal Pay Day, which marks the break-even point when the average woman will have earned as much as the average man did the previous year.

Although the daily news can have an impact on your wallet, remember to take a long-term outlook when it comes to decisions on spending, saving, and investing.

Grow is published by Acorns + CNBC. Acorns helps you invest spare change automatically into diversified portfolios. Download the app today or learn more at Acorns.com.

More from Grow:

acorns+cnbcacorns cnbc

Join Acorns

Start investing your spare change into your future and then grow with us from there. Join now for just $1 per month

GET STARTED

About Us

Learn about the Acorns + CNBC partnership and the financial experts helping you grow your knowledge.

Learn More

Follow Us

All investments involve risk, including loss of principal. The contents presented herein are provided for general investment education and informational purposes only and do not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation to buy any specific securities or engage in any particular investment strategy. Acorns is not engaged in rendering any tax, legal, or accounting advice. Please consult with a qualified professional for this type of advice.

Any references to past performance, regarding financial markets or otherwise, do not indicate or guarantee future results. Forward-looking statements, including without limitations investment outcomes and projections, are hypothetical and educational in nature. The results of any hypothetical projections can and may differ from actual investment results had the strategies been deployed in actual securities accounts. It is not possible to invest directly in an index.

Advisory services offered by Acorns Advisers, LLC (“Acorns Advisers”), an investment adviser registered with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”). Brokerage and custody services are provided to clients of Acorns Advisers by Acorns Securities, LLC (“Acorns Securities”), a broker-dealer registered with the SEC and a member of the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority, Inc. (“FINRA”) and the Securities Investor Protection Corporation (“SIPC”). Acorns Pay, LLC (“Acorns Pay”) manages Acorns’s demand deposit and other banking products in partnership with Lincoln Savings Bank, a bank chartered under the laws of Iowa and member FDIC. Acorns Advisers, Acorns Securities, and Acorns Pay are subsidiaries of Acorns Grow Incorporated (collectively “Acorns”). “Acorns,” the Acorns logo and “Invest the Change” are registered trademarks of Acorns Grow Incorporated. Copyright © 2021 Acorns and/or its affiliates.

NBCUniversal and Comcast Ventures are investors in Acorns Grow Incorporated.

© 2021 Acorns

Privacy PolicyTermsAd ChoicesContactSite Map