About 70% of medical debt to be erased from credit reports: Here's what that means for your credit score

Removing paid debt could help improve credit scores

Starting July 1, paid medical debt will no longer be included on consumer credit reports. The credit bureaus also announced that in the first half of 2023, medical debts of less than $500 will not be added to credit reports either. New unpaid medical debts will only appear a full year after being sent to collections, instead of the current six months. "The fact that new unpaid medical collections won't be reported for at least a year is also a consumer-friendly change that will give patients more time to sort out these bills with their insurance company, which is often a time-consuming and frustrating process," Rossman says. Under the current rules, if a medical debt went to collections and was unpaid, it could linger on someone's credit report for up to seven years. Starting this summer, "if someone has paid off their medical collections, this removal will help their credit scores, particularly on the older FICO models that are required for federally-backed mortgages, and still used for some other financial products, too," Rossman says.

'Medical care is essential and should not be penalized'