Former Fed chair: It's 'crazy' and 'cruel' not to extend the $600-a-week enhanced unemployment benefits

At the end of July, the extra $600 a week in enhanced unemployment benefits that jobless workers currently receive from the federal government will expire. Under the $2.2 trillion coronavirus relief bill, known as the CARES Act, which was signed into law by President Trump on March 27, the federal government increased unemployment benefits by an additional $600 per week for four months. However, if Congress does not pass another stimulus bill, that additional relief will end on July 31. Failure to extend this extra unemployment aid is "not only crazy economically, it's cruel on a humanitarian basis," Alan Blinder, former vice chair of the Federal Reserve and a professor of economics at Princeton University, tells Grow. Since mid-March, approximately 42 million Americans have filed for unemployment benefits, according to the U.S. Labor Department. And the U.S. has officially been in a recession since February. "This is not a time to cut unemployment benefits. The unemployed should get extra benefits and the government should be even more generous than normal," Blinder says.

'These benefits are an automatic stabilizer'

When the federal government increased those benefits for out-of-work Americans, "it was a rescue mission," says Blinder. And it made sense, he says, especially at a time when the government wanted to incentivize workers to stay home to stop the spread of the coronavirus. "We've never seen a flood into the unemployment system like the one we've seen recently," Blinder says. "And these benefits are an automatic stabilizer that helps not only the unemployed but the whole economy." That's because, Blinder explains, getting money into the hands of those who need it most, aids Americans in buying goods and services. That's important to the overall health of the economy, since consumer spending accounts for more than two-thirds of all U.S. economic activity.

Video by Jason Armesto

The argument against extending enhanced unemployment benefits

Some politicians who are opposed to extending the increased unemployment benefits argue that some Americans earn more money unemployed than they do at their normal jobs and increased aid could deter people from returning to work. Blinder acknowledges this concern: "We would never, in normal times, structure an unemployment benefits system so that an unemployed worker would get more money by not going back to work."

This is not a time to cut unemployment benefits. Alan Blinder former vice chair of the Federal Reserve and professor of Economics at Princeton University

Still, whatever the government does to support unemployed Americans, it "should be even more generous than normal," given these unprecedented circumstances, Blinder argues. Especially since only about 21 million people are currently receiving the extra $600 weekly unemployment benefit. In addition to unemployment benefits, the government has sent 159 million stimulus checks totaling $267 billion to support Americans during the pandemic.

Possible fixes: Streamline the process, try 'back-to-work' bonuses