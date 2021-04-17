11 fast-growing career fields in 2021: Some jobs pay over $70,000 per year

Project management

Project managers can be found in many fields, including, advertising, engineering, medicine, and technology. They're responsible for every step along a project's process, leading a team through its inception with a client to its budget creation to its timeline and completion. A bachelor's degree and some experience is often required for these positions. Account manager: $55,500

$55,500 Senior product manager: $125,860 Project management job growth in 2021: 10%

Graphic design

Graphic designers help their employers develop the look and feel of their brand, creating logos, websites, booklets, and social media posts. These positions require a bachelor's degree in a related field. Graphic designer: $46,160

$46,160 UX designer: $74,520 Graphic design job growth in 2021: 11%

Advertising and PR

Advertising and public relations, or PR, personnel help spread the word about their given organizations. They plan out campaigns like billboards and internet ads, work with marketing specialists to hone the brand's image, and reach out to various media outlets to ensure coverage of their company's activities. These positions often require a bachelor's degree and experience in the field. Public relations manager: $70,050

$70,050 Media director: $91,140 Advertising and PR job growth in 2021: 11%

Social media

Social media professionals know the ins and outs of platforms including Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn, Instagram, TikTok, and Pinterest. They know what audiences respond to on these platforms and how to create content for their given organizations that can make their follower numbers grow. Social media specialist: $45,320

$45,320 Social media manager: $51,590 Social media job growth in 2021: 17%

Call center

Call center workers help their organizations by being the point of contact for customers. They answer customer questions, connect them with the appropriate representative at the company when needed, and are the face (or voice) of the organization. Customer service representative: $39,380

$39,380 Call center manager: $59,010 Call center job growth in 2021: 18%

Marketing

Marketing professionals help spread the word about the companies and organizations they work for. They facilitate communications between their companies and various media outlets, create marketing materials such as brochures and virtual advertisements, and help build up a company's social media presence. These positions often require a bachelor's degree. Marketing coordinator: $45,050

$45,050 Digital marketing manager: $67,580 Marketing job growth in 2021: 19%

Bookkeeping

Professionals in this category keep track of financial records for their companies. They monitor and record expenditures and profits using various software, produce income reports, keep track of the budget, and check to make sure records are accurate. Bookkeeper: $43,700

$43,700 Accountant: $51,710 Bookkeeping job growth in 2021: 20%

SEO and SEM

Search engine optimization (SEO) and search engine marketing (SEM) have become vital to ensuring companies capture audience attention internet-wide. Those who hold these positions research search inquiries relevant to their company's work and ensure internet content like websites, marketing material, and blog posts feature words and phrases that could direct internet users to that company. Prior experience in the field is often required. SEO specialist: $46,540

$46,540 SEO manager: $70,590 SEO and SEM job growth in 2021: 21%

Nonprofit

Nonprofit sector workers may be responsible for a wide range of tasks, from fundraising for the organization to planning out its activities to arranging events for its donors and volunteers. As nonprofits themselves are so varied, job requirements to work in the field vary widely, too. Event coordinator: $42,840

$42,840 Data analyst: $61,330 Nonprofit job growth in 2021: 22%

HR and recruiting

Human resources (HR) and recruiting positions are responsible for recruiting, interviewing, and hiring new talent, organizing company benefits like health insurance plans, and resolving any conflicts that may arise between co-workers. These positions often require a bachelor's degree. Recruiter: $51,620

$51,620 Human resources manager: $68,440 HR and recruiting job growth in 2021: 25%

Virtual administration