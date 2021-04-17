11 fast-growing career fields in 2021: Some jobs pay over $70,000 per year
SEO managers make an average salary of $70,590 per year.
The U.S. economy continues to grow: It added 916,000 jobs in March 2021, according to the Department of Labor. That's considerably better than the 675,000 economists had predicted and more than double February's gain of 379,000 jobs.
Certain job categories in particular are growing quickly. "The economic recovery is picking up steam and with that comes a new focus on business continuity," says Vicki Salemi, career expert at Monster. "For instance, as more companies reopen, human resources will be in overdrive to backfill or hire new jobs. Similarly, many firms will revive dormant marketing, advertising, and PR departments to reengage with customers, and the ripple effect of all that will cut across jobs in social media, design, and even customer service."
Job listing site FlexJobs identified certain fields that have grown 10% or more since the new year began. If you're looking for work, here are 11 fields from their list to consider, including specific job titles and their average annual salaries according to Payscale. Fields are listed in order of their percent growth.
Project management
Project managers can be found in many fields, including, advertising, engineering, medicine, and technology. They're responsible for every step along a project's process, leading a team through its inception with a client to its budget creation to its timeline and completion. A bachelor's degree and some experience is often required for these positions.
Project management job growth in 2021: 10%
Graphic design
Graphic designers help their employers develop the look and feel of their brand, creating logos, websites, booklets, and social media posts. These positions require a bachelor's degree in a related field.
Graphic design job growth in 2021: 11%
Advertising and PR
Advertising and public relations, or PR, personnel help spread the word about their given organizations. They plan out campaigns like billboards and internet ads, work with marketing specialists to hone the brand's image, and reach out to various media outlets to ensure coverage of their company's activities. These positions often require a bachelor's degree and experience in the field.
Advertising and PR job growth in 2021: 11%
Social media
Social media professionals know the ins and outs of platforms including Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn, Instagram, TikTok, and Pinterest. They know what audiences respond to on these platforms and how to create content for their given organizations that can make their follower numbers grow.
Social media job growth in 2021: 17%
Call center
Call center workers help their organizations by being the point of contact for customers. They answer customer questions, connect them with the appropriate representative at the company when needed, and are the face (or voice) of the organization.
Call center job growth in 2021: 18%
Marketing
Marketing professionals help spread the word about the companies and organizations they work for. They facilitate communications between their companies and various media outlets, create marketing materials such as brochures and virtual advertisements, and help build up a company's social media presence. These positions often require a bachelor's degree.
Marketing job growth in 2021: 19%
Bookkeeping
Professionals in this category keep track of financial records for their companies. They monitor and record expenditures and profits using various software, produce income reports, keep track of the budget, and check to make sure records are accurate.
Bookkeeping job growth in 2021: 20%
SEO and SEM
Search engine optimization (SEO) and search engine marketing (SEM) have become vital to ensuring companies capture audience attention internet-wide. Those who hold these positions research search inquiries relevant to their company's work and ensure internet content like websites, marketing material, and blog posts feature words and phrases that could direct internet users to that company. Prior experience in the field is often required.
SEO and SEM job growth in 2021: 21%
Nonprofit
Nonprofit sector workers may be responsible for a wide range of tasks, from fundraising for the organization to planning out its activities to arranging events for its donors and volunteers. As nonprofits themselves are so varied, job requirements to work in the field vary widely, too.
Nonprofit job growth in 2021: 22%
HR and recruiting
Human resources (HR) and recruiting positions are responsible for recruiting, interviewing, and hiring new talent, organizing company benefits like health insurance plans, and resolving any conflicts that may arise between co-workers. These positions often require a bachelor's degree.
HR and recruiting job growth in 2021: 25%
Virtual administration
Virtual administration work often covers the logistics of running a company including data entry, scheduling meetings, and taking notes during those meetings. Some of these jobs may require prior experience.
Virtual assistant work can be a great side hustle, too. Virtual assistant Kayla Sloan was able to turn her side hustle into a $140,000-per-year business. And specialized virtual assistants working in marketing, for example, can pull in as much as $100 per hour, says Angelique Rewers, founder of consulting firm The Corporate Agent.
Virtual administration job growth in 2021: 43%
Find jobs like the above on FlexJobs, Monster, Indeed, Ziprecruiter, and LinkedIn. "Keep in mind that many of these jobs can be done remotely, so employers can start to fill them even before they are fully back to work or are implementing a hybrid work model," says Salemi.
