6 fast-growing jobs that require under 5 years of experience: Some can pay six figures

Machine learning engineer

These engineers develop algorithms for artificial intelligence that runs on its own. The role requires a deep knowledge of tech, including an understanding of platforms like TensorFlow and the branch of computer science called Natural Language Processing. "Jobs in the tech fields have always been in demand," says Seaman, "but there has been a lot of focus on roles in the AI space, which spans many industries from retail to automotive." Median years of experience required: Four

Salary range: $72,600 to $170,000 per year

Process development scientist

These experts improve the process of manufacturing products, often in the fields of science including in biotechnology, pharmaceuticals, and research. Jobs typically require a bachelor's degree in the sciences. "There is a tremendous push right now in many science fields to get new treatments and interventions to market," says Seaman. "This is a space where the need for these roles will likely continue to grow." Median years of experience required: Four

Salary range: $52,000 to $119,000 per year

Business development representative

"This person is a sales rep who focuses on generating qualified prospects," says Vicki Salemi, career expert at Monster. "They could cold call, cold email, try to make connections on social media and networking. And this person is typically the first point of contact for a prospective customer." As this is an early career role, many companies may simply be looking for someone with strong communications skills, and who is eager to learn. "And we've seen a big surge here," says Seaman, "with more than 21,000 hires made [in the last five years] for this role." Median years of experience required: Four

Salary range: $35,000 to $68,200 per year

Business system administrator

These professionals install and maintain hardware and software systems for their respective companies. They're also called computer systems administrators and network administrators. This role "is crucial and because there is a demand and it's not going to go away," says Salemi, "that gives the jobseeker power in terms of not only job security but salary." If those eligible for this role aren't offered their desired salary by one company, they could keep looking for it at others. Median years of experience required: Four and a half

Salary range: $52,400 to $110,000 per year

Analyst relations specialist

Analyst relations specialists are the contact point between analysts, independent research companies, and consulting firms, and their company's marketing team. "They often report into corporate communication teams, but then they can also report to marketing or investor relations, or sales," says Salemi. "Companies are facing an incredible amount of competition when it comes to grabbing a potential customer's attention online," says Andrew McCaskill, a LinkedIn career expert, about the importance of roles within the marketing field. They are "increasingly looking for expertise and creative that will help them stand out." Those considered for this role may need a bachelor's degree in a relevant field. Median years of experience required: Four and a half

Salary range: $53,500 to $147,000 per year

Postpartum nurse