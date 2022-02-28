6 fast-growing jobs that require under 5 years of experience: Some can pay six figures

- There were nearly 11 million open roles in December, according to the Department of Labor.
- LinkedIn looked at the jobs with increasing demand on its site in the last five years.
- Jobs on the rise include machine learning engineer, process development scientist, and business development representative.
As the U.S. economy recovers from the effects of the coronavirus pandemic, workers continue to have the advantage in the job market. There were nearly 11 million job openings in December 2021, according to the Labor Department. That's 4.6 million more openings than unemployed people.
Currently looking for a job or are considering a pivot? LinkedIn has compiled some of the fastest growing titles on its site in the last five years.
"What's interesting about all of these roles is that they are so diverse, but the key to getting hired into them is very similar," says Andrew Seaman, senior editor for job search and careers at LinkedIn News. "Specifically, you need to bring a mix of hard skills and soft skills to potential employers."
Here are six jobs with growing demand that require less than five years of experience and including their salary ranges, according to LinkedIn.
Machine learning engineer
These engineers develop algorithms for artificial intelligence that runs on its own. The role requires a deep knowledge of tech, including an understanding of platforms like TensorFlow and the branch of computer science called Natural Language Processing.
"Jobs in the tech fields have always been in demand," says Seaman, "but there has been a lot of focus on roles in the AI space, which spans many industries from retail to automotive."
Median years of experience required: Four
Salary range: $72,600 to $170,000 per year
Process development scientist
These experts improve the process of manufacturing products, often in the fields of science including in biotechnology, pharmaceuticals, and research. Jobs typically require a bachelor's degree in the sciences.
"There is a tremendous push right now in many science fields to get new treatments and interventions to market," says Seaman. "This is a space where the need for these roles will likely continue to grow."
Median years of experience required: Four
Salary range: $52,000 to $119,000 per year
Video by Courtney Stith
Business development representative
"This person is a sales rep who focuses on generating qualified prospects," says Vicki Salemi, career expert at Monster. "They could cold call, cold email, try to make connections on social media and networking. And this person is typically the first point of contact for a prospective customer."
As this is an early career role, many companies may simply be looking for someone with strong communications skills, and who is eager to learn. "And we've seen a big surge here," says Seaman, "with more than 21,000 hires made [in the last five years] for this role."
Median years of experience required: Four
Salary range: $35,000 to $68,200 per year
Business system administrator
These professionals install and maintain hardware and software systems for their respective companies. They're also called computer systems administrators and network administrators.
This role "is crucial and because there is a demand and it's not going to go away," says Salemi, "that gives the jobseeker power in terms of not only job security but salary." If those eligible for this role aren't offered their desired salary by one company, they could keep looking for it at others.
Median years of experience required: Four and a half
Salary range: $52,400 to $110,000 per year
Analyst relations specialist
Analyst relations specialists are the contact point between analysts, independent research companies, and consulting firms, and their company's marketing team. "They often report into corporate communication teams, but then they can also report to marketing or investor relations, or sales," says Salemi.
"Companies are facing an incredible amount of competition when it comes to grabbing a potential customer's attention online," says Andrew McCaskill, a LinkedIn career expert, about the importance of roles within the marketing field. They are "increasingly looking for expertise and creative that will help them stand out." Those considered for this role may need a bachelor's degree in a relevant field.
Median years of experience required: Four and a half
Salary range: $53,500 to $147,000 per year
Video by Courtney Stith
Postpartum nurse
"The nursing jobs with the highest demand right now are those that may provide some relief for nurses burnt out by the pandemic and looking for a change, including postpartum nurses, who provide medical care to mothers and newborns following a birth," says Seaman.
Two-thirds of nurses say the pandemic has caused them to consider leaving their role, according to a recent survey by the American Association of Critical-Care Nurses of more than 6,000 nurses. "We'll likely continue to see demand for these roles as organizations deal with staffing shortages," says Seaman.
Nurses must receive a bachelor's or associate's degree in nursing, or have a diploma from a specific nursing program. They must also be licensed by the state.
Median years of experience required: Four and a half
LinkedIn did not list a salary range for this role, but the median annual salary for a nurse is $75,330, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics.
"This is a job seeker's market and employers know that," says Salemi. Even if a job is not a perfect match with your resume, "pursue it anyway because you might be able to have good conversations that can lead to other opportunities."
