Wall Street trader turned bakery owner: 'Forget your passion' when choosing a career

Patricia Helding was a trader on Wall Street for 10 years before she started Fat Witch Bakery in the early 90s. Helding was "looking for a way out," she says, which is why she started perfecting brownie recipes in her spare time.

Now, Fat Witch Bakery is a staple of Chelsea Market and a well-known brand in New York City. So well known, it was featured in the Sex in the City spinoff, "And Just Like That." Its "legendary" brownies are sold in an variety of flavors including matcha and caramel. It also offers brownie mixes and gifts sets, which have accounted for most of the bakery's business since the pandemic.

But if you assume Helding's career pivot was driven by her love for baking, you'd be wrong, she says.

Despite an affinity for cooking and baking, her decision to start Fat Witch was based on what she thought her strengths as a worker were, not what she was passionate about.

This, she says, is key to having a successful career: "Forget your passion. Forget it. Instead, do what you're good at."