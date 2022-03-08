'The balance of power is residing with the workers': These numbers show why it's a good time to look for work

It's a good time to be on the market for a job. Employers created 678,000 jobs in February, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, and the unemployment rate dropped to 3.8%. In addition to those solid numbers, the job creation estimates for December and January were both revised upward, adding a combined 170,000 more jobs to the previous tally. "It's not totally undermining the narrative of labor shortages, but it's certainly helping to calm nerves with respect to the question about where all the workers are," says Mark Hamrick, senior economic analyst at Bankrate. "The workers are being hired, and I think that the balance of power is residing with the workers."

Job creation has been strong for the last 13 months

February's jobs numbers were made that much better by the upward revisions that BLS made to the previous months' reporting, which undercounted the number of jobs the U.S. economy had actually created in December and January. Those previous estimates were off by 10%, according to the most recent data. There's always some give and take in the monthly jobs report: BLS relies on employers to complete its surveys, and compiles the data accordingly. BLS' monthly timetable became harder to keep when the pandemic began and employers became more difficult to reach, and that lag continued into 2021. As more survey results come in, BLS amends its figures. For all but one the last 13 months, BLS has amended its initial jobs report upward in subsequent months, sometimes by more than 50% of the original estimates.

"We're really talking about some amazing numbers in total when you look at not just one month, but the trend," Hamrick says. "In a world that is so troubled with so much uncertainty, the jobs report is a welcome bit of good news." The amended jobs figures show just how strong the U.S. economic recovery has been for months is likely a harbinger of continued, robust growth, despite challenges like rising gas prices and overall inflation.

'We are in a great job market right now'