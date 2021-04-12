Fed unlikely to raise interest rates in 2021: Here's how the headlines can affect your money

The Dow and S&P have another record day. The Fed is unlikely to raise interest rates this year. Plus, the big cities where you're best set up to grow wealth. Here's how the headlines could affect your money.

Both the Dow and S&P closed at record highs Friday, rising 2% and 2.7% for the week, respectively. The Nasdaq was also up, posting a 3.1% gain for the week.

The Federal Reserve is unlikely to raise interest rates in 2021 despite the economy's rapid recovery from the pandemic, Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell said in an interview with "60 Minutes" that aired Sunday night.

"We and a lot of private sector forecasters see strong growth and strong job creation starting right now," Powell said. "Really, the outlook has brightened substantially."

The central bank lowered interest rates to almost zero last spring as part of its strategy to mitigate the economic fallout of the pandemic.

That strategy has come into question recently as more and more indicators show the U.S. economy is on track for a robust comeback. Fed officials recently predicted that GDP will rise 6.5% in 2021 — the fastest growth rate since 1984.