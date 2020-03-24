The Federal Reserve has pledged to support markets — here's what that means for you

As the stock market has tumbled lower in recent weeks, the Federal Reserve has stepped up in various ways to help stabilize markets and the U.S. economy.

Central bankers first took action on March 3, when they surprised Wall Street by cutting interest rates by half a percentage point. They did so again less than two weeks later, slashing a benchmark rate to 0%-0.25%.

Policymakers have said the Fed will help businesses get up to $1 trillion in funding in the short-term borrowing markets, and it will begin a program to support lending to small and midsize businesses.

On Monday, the central bank expanded one of its key ways to pump money into the economy, a program known as quantitative easing, in which it buys government bonds and other financial assets. Unlike when the central bank has deployed this program in the past, however, it's now doing so without a dollar limit.

Central bankers took some of these same actions during the 2007-2009 financial crisis, though they've also tried new tools in recent weeks, including a pledge to buy corporate bonds for the first time. As a result, the Fed has indicated it will surpass its response to the Great Recession, in terms of both timing and intensity, to combat the potential economic fallout caused by the coronavirus outbreak.

Many experts are grateful for the interventions. "What we know now is the Federal Reserve is there for us," says Skip Johnson, co-founder of Great Waters Financial.

The Fed's latest promise on Monday to use what amounts to an unlimited checkbook to buy assets to make it easier to lend money will help ensure that markets continue to function normally, he adds. "It's meant to give us confidence in the markets so there's just one less thing to worry about right now."