Skip Navigation
logo
logo
Saving
Investing
Earning
Spending
Borrowing
acorns+cnbcacorns cnbc
Visit Acorns
News You Can Use

Biden, Trump debate health care, minimum wage, and Black Friday starts early: What the news means for your money

Trump and Biden debate Obamacare and minimum wage, and Black Friday sales begin.

Euny Hong@euny
President Donald Trump is shown in a reflection while Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden listens in the final presidential debate at Belmont University on October 22, 2020 in Nashville, Tennessee. This is the last debate between the two candidates before the election on November 3.
Chip Somodevilla | Getty Images

Late-stage stimulus negotiations and the final presidential debate are moving markets, and Black Friday comes early this year. Here's how the headlines could affect your money.

Markets react to stimulus talks, presidential debate

Markets were up Thursday as investors eyed ongoing coronavirus stimulus talks between the White House and Democrats. Friday morning, the three indexes remained steady, following a relatively subdued final presidential debate between President Donald Trump and former Vice President Joe Biden. 

Markets often move around more in the months leading up to a presidential election, as measured by the VIX, but this doesn't have to affect your investment decisions. The VIX typically levels out postelection. Since the end of World War II, all but two U.S. presidents have seen the market go up during their terms. 

Biden, Trump spar on health care, minimum wage

Biden and Trump convened Thursday in Nashville to debate coronavirus policy, their personal finances, and a number of their policy differences that could affect your money. 

Biden said he would implement "Obamacare plus a public option." Trump dismissed Biden's plan as "socialized medicine." 

They also argued over a minimum wage. Biden advocated for a nationwide $15/hour minimum wage, while Trump said the decision should be left to states.

Black Friday has already begun

There will still be a Black Friday this year — and then some. Amazon's Holiday Dash deals event has already begun, including 30% off Lego sets and 40% off Levi's clothing. Best Buy already jump-started holiday savings, including a price match guarantee valid through November 28. Walmart and Target are both holding monthlong Black Friday events. 

Words you've heard: VIX

The VIX, or CBOE Volatility Index, is an index that measures the 30-day expected turbulence of the S&P 500 index, based on the real-time prices of S&P options. The VIX is viewed as a measure of investor uncertainty in the market and is closely followed by traders.

Although the daily news can have an impact on your wallet, remember to take a long-term outlook when it comes to decisions on spending, saving, and investing.

More from Grow:

acorns+cnbcacorns cnbc

Join Acorns

Start investing your spare change into your future and then grow with us from there. Join now for just $1 per month

GET STARTED

About Us

Learn about the Acorns + CNBC partnership and the financial experts helping you grow your knowledge.

Learn More

Follow Us

All investments involve risk, including loss of principal. The contents presented herein are provided for general investment education and informational purposes only and do not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation to buy any specific securities or engage in any particular investment strategy. Acorns is not engaged in rendering any tax, legal, or accounting advice. Please consult with a qualified professional for this type of advice.

Any references to past performance, regarding financial markets or otherwise, do not indicate or guarantee future results. Forward-looking statements, including without limitations investment outcomes and projections, are hypothetical and educational in nature. The results of any hypothetical projections can and may differ from actual investment results had the strategies been deployed in actual securities accounts. It is not possible to invest directly in an index.

Advisory services offered by Acorns Advisers, LLC (“Acorns Advisers”), an investment adviser registered with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”). Brokerage and custody services are provided to clients of Acorns Advisers by Acorns Securities, LLC (“Acorns Securities”), a broker-dealer registered with the SEC and a member of the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority, Inc. (“FINRA”) and the Securities Investor Protection Corporation (“SIPC”). Acorns Pay, LLC (“Acorns Pay”) manages Acorns’s demand deposit and other banking products in partnership with Lincoln Savings Bank, a bank chartered under the laws of Iowa and member FDIC. Acorns Advisers, Acorns Securities, and Acorns Pay are subsidiaries of Acorns Grow Incorporated (collectively “Acorns”). “Acorns,” the Acorns logo and “Invest the Change” are registered trademarks of Acorns Grow Incorporated. Copyright © 2019 Acorns and/or its affiliates.

NBCUniversal and Comcast Ventures are investors in Acorns Grow Incorporated.

© 2020 Acorns

Privacy PolicyTermsAd ChoicesContactSite Map