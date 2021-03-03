These countries are your 'best bet for cheap first-class tickets,' says travel expert

One in five Americans are comfortable flying internationally, according to recent data from Morning Consult. And President Joe Biden's announcement that the United States would have enough vaccine supply for every adult by the end of May might well raise that comfort level even higher.

Due to lack of demand, flights, including first-class tickets, are less expensive than they have been in previous years. Possible destinations are limited, though, says Adit Damodaran, economist at Hopper. "There are a number of round-trip flights to international destinations with first-class tickets under $500, and a couple under $400," he says. "Most of the international flights in this range are short-to-medium haul hops over the border to Canada, Mexico, or the Caribbean."

This is because there are still many restrictions on American travelers, says Mathew Ma, co-founder of The Flight Deal. "The rest of the world is not really open," he says. "Even if it's cheap, it's very hard for Americans to get there."

Most inexpensive, first-class fares are for routes that originate in large cities, Ma adds: "Usually the best deals are going to be from New York, San Francisco, or L.A."

Here are four countries Americans can fly to where first-class, round-trip fare is under $500, including two that Damodaran calls "travelers' best bets."