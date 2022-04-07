37-year-old rapper's side-hustle-turned-job brings in $7,000/month and has made him $400,000

Michael Burton, 37, has been rapping since he was 15. "I was actually cut from the basketball team in 10th grade," says the native Texan, "and I had just a semester to do nothing. So me and my cousin were like, you want to try to rap?"

Burton found time to rap while juggling school work and shifts at Domino's and McDonald's, and eventually, after he graduated from the University of Houston, around his day job at various call centers. "That's still what I'm doing in my breaks, on my free time, on the weekend," he says. "It's never stopped."

Burton never found the same fulfillment in other jobs that he got from music, so after discovering that people offer rapping packages on online services site Fiverr, he decided to give it a go on the side himself. He was unprepared for the asks that might come in.

"The first request I got was, 'Can you make a rap to my mom about why it's okay to listen to Eminem?'" he says. Burton didn't know where to start and ended up cancelling his account. But in summer 2016, he decided to try again. By mid 2017, he was bringing in about $3,000 per month.

Now, he's working full time on the site and says he brings in between $7,000 and $9,000 per month, or about $80,000 to $85,000 per year. In total, he has made more than $400,000 selling to people who want rhymes inspired by artists such as Biz Markie or Juice WRLD. His success tracks with the growth of popularity in music on Fiverr: Searches for composing a song grew 5,000% between early 2021 and early 2022, according to a rep from the site.