26-year-old music producer has made nearly $200,000 on Fiverr since 2019: 'I'm just really happy that I get to do this'

Nick Ortega, 26, had always dabbled with music. He took piano lessons for 10 years as a kid and started messing around with music production software back in high school. "The person who got me into wanting to create music the most, I think, out of all the artists that I listened to, was [electronic music producer] Porter Robinson," he says.

While studying at Indiana University, Ortega teamed up to write some tunes with fellow student Emma Maidenberg. The two eventually formed synth pop band PRXZM and began touring immediately after college, in 2017. They played venues like the historic outdoor amphitheater Red Rocks in Colorado supporting acts like DJ and producer Marshmello.

In between tours in 2019, Ortega was looking for a way to continue making music, maybe even for other people. He created a Fiverr account offering music production services and picked up a few orders as the band continued touring. Having long lived in Indiana with his parents, in February 2020, he moved to Los Angeles.

Within a month of that move and this new chapter in his life, the world came to a halt. As Ortega waited to hear what would become of the band's forthcoming tour, he remembered his Fiverr profile. He updated his bio, refined his packages, and "made sure to just really make it look like I was the right guy for the job for someone looking for music," he says.

"From there," he says, "the orders just really started rolling in."

Altogether, Ortega has grossed nearly $200,000 on Fiverr. Even as he waits for the opportunity to perform again, the site has given him a chance to build his skillset and repertoire, and to stay afloat as a musician.