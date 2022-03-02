'Foods can definitely play a role' in reducing stress, says dietitian: Here are 3 to try, and 2 to avoid

Fish

Moore recommends eating foods with higher levels of tryptophan, which the National Library of Medicine notes is an amino acid the body uses to make serotonin. The chemical serotonin is "one of those natural mood stabilizers, one of those feel-good hormones," says Moore. Foods that have tryptophan include turkey, chicken, eggs, cheese, tofu, and fish, says Moore. "There was one very small study that showed that men who ate salmon three times per week reported lower levels of anxiety compared to those who ate other types of animal protein," she says.

Bananas

Carbohydrates provide the body with glucose, which gets converted into energy. Healthy carbs include whole grains like brown rice or quinoa, as well as fruits and vegetables. One carbohydrate that can help lower stress levels: bananas. "They are a big source of B vitamins," says Moore, "which are also an important part of serotonin production in the body." Moore recommends combining a food like fish with vegetables. "Sometimes that combination of a tryptophan-rich food with carbohydrate can help to boost" serotonin levels, she says.

Green tea

"Green tea is high in an amino acid called theanine," says Max Lugavere, health and science journalist and bestselling author whose latest cookbook, "Genius Kitchen," is out this March. Theanine "promotes a sense of non-sedated relaxation" and is "found, I think, exclusively in green tea," he says. Various types of green tea, including sencha and matcha, have theanine.

What to consider eliminating from your diet