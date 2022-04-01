To get a faster tax refund, try using direct deposit to Venmo, PayPal, or Cash App: Here's how to set it up

Tax day is just around the corner: You have until April 18 to file.

So far, the average refund this tax season is nearly $3,400, according to the most recent data from the IRS. If you want that money ASAP, file electronically, and opt for your refund to be "electronically deposited for free into your financial account," the tax agency says.

If you're already e-filing and using direct deposit, there are additional steps you can take that may speed up processing times. Whether you're e-filing directly with the IRS or if you're using a software service like TurboTax, or H&R Block, you can chose to have your return deposited into a cash transfer app like Venmo, PayPal, or Cash App.

Using a cash transfer app can speed up return processing times, but you have to make sure you have direct deposit set up. Here's how.