Man who found $1 million treasure in Rockies following the No. 1 piece of advice for lottery winners

'Prioritize your expenses and allocate your money'

Since we don't know the identity of the man who uncovered Fenn's treasure, "we don't know how much of a life-changing event finding this chest was. He could already be a millionaire, or he could be unemployed," Bradley says. For most people, though, a fortune that sizable will make a huge difference. Coming into a windfall or losing a big portion of your income requires the same self reflection, Bradley says. "You have to prioritize your expenses and allocate your money to what's most needed first. One example is dental work. People often put off dental work because it's expensive, or fixing the breaks on your car. Well, you need to stay safe, so if you have the money to take care of those important things, you should do so immediately."

Whether you're now worth $5 million, or you've seen your $100,000 income drop to $50,000 in a short span of time, you have to learn how to behave differently when it comes to your finances. Brad Klontz financial psychology professor, Creighton University and author of "Mind Over Money."

'Make yourself familiar' with what successful people do

When you have a sudden change in net worth or income, it can be scary, says Klontz. "When you're out of your financial comfort zone, it's almost like you're in a different country." And before you move to another country, "you need to learn the culture, the language, the habits, and the customs." Klontz uses the example of the difference in financial habits between those who would be categorized as "middle class" and those who are "upper class." "If you're middle class, you're used to doing things yourself, like doing your own taxes or fixing your car, but if your suddenly very wealthy, you have to find a trustworthy professional to do your taxes for you, which is probably out of your comfort zone," Klontz says. "You need to make yourself familiar with other [money] cultures, and find out how they thrive," he explains. The same is true if you are faced with a sudden decrease in earnings. "You should learn how people thrive making $50,000 a year, they do things very different, they spend carefully and budget. If you don't learn how they do it, you'll go into debt," he says.

Do your research on wealth management

"What most people find when they come into money is that there's a lot of satisfaction in it, but then the challenges and questions start to arise," Bradley says. If you find a treasure, remember that "you have to pay taxes on that, so how much is the treasure worth after that? There are also different ways of getting appraisals on high value items, which requires upfront costs, and that's before he can even turn that treasure into usable money." For pretty much everyone, "money isn't infinite," Bradley says. Whether you're a millionaire or struggling to make ends meet, "money is complicated. Anyone can deal with it, they just need to have conversations with people who are trained," she explains.